 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Treadmill Black Friday deals knock $500 off Bowflex, NordicTrack

Bruce Brown
By

The wait for Black Friday deals is over. Put away any doubts about early Black Friday pricing as you check out the treadmill Black Friday deals from Bowflex, NordicTrack, and more. You can save up to $500 on select models. Find the right treadmill for your fitness needs with this selection of the best treadmill Black Friday deals.

Costway 800W Folding Treadmill — $270, was $361

A woman running on a Costway 800W Folding Treadmill.

The Costway 800W Folding Treadmill proves you don’t need to spend thousands to buy a treadmill for your home. You won’t need to sacrifice a lot of floor space either because you can fold it up and roll it out of the way on integrated wheels when you finish your workout. Test your condition and check out your heart rate at the same time with the handrail’s speed controls and heart rate monitor. This treadmill doesn’t have an automatic incline feature, but you can adjust the speed from 0.5 to 6.5 miles per hour while you keep running with the handrail controls.

NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill — $1,000, was $1,500

A man running on a NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill.

The NordicTrack Elite 800 is a good example of why NordicTrack is a perennial standout in best treadmill deals roundups. You can save $500 on the normal $1,500 price tag when you snap up the NordicTrack Elite 800 for just $1,000 while the treadmill Black Friday deals are still available. When you level up to the Elite 800 you’ll also get a 30-day trial family membership to iFit. With iFit you can access workouts 24/7 from an online library using your tablet display. This model adjusts from zero to 12 miles per hour and lets you change the incline from zero to 12% while you keep moving. Convenience features such as a water bottle holder and workout fan help you keep running. After your workout, you can fold up the Elite 800 and store it out of the way.

Related

Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill — $1,100, was $1,600

A Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill product shot against white background.

You can run up to 12 miles per hour at inclines up to 15% with The Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, on sale for $1,100, a whopping $500 off the regular $1,600 price. The BXT8J has a cushioned running belt to help with impact and an LCD display with which you can control the treadmill and also access 26 preprogrammed workouts. To add to your experience and maximize your enjoyment and health benefits, the BXT8J comes with a one-year free trial membership to JRNY, with on-demand classes and workouts plus re-time coaching while you train. Connect your tablet o the Bowflex BXT8J with Bluetooth and start getting healthier.

Bowflex Treadmill 10 — $1,500, was $2,000

The Bowflex Treadmill 22.

You won’t need to connect your tablet to join online workout classes with the Bowflex Treadmill 10. Combining exercise with entertainment, the Treadmill 10 includes a one-year free trial membership to JRNY for workouts, classes, and coaching. While your JRNY membership is active, you can also access major streaming provider services that you subscribe to so you can skip class and binge on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The streaming content displays on a 10-inch diagonal measurement HD screen and integrated Bluetooth speakers keep you immersed in the action. In addition to running speeds up to 12 miles per hour, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 also supports -5% to 15% clines and inclines for truly varied workouts. A Bluetooth armband that tracks your heart rate is also included with the purchase. Normally $2,000, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 costs $1,500 during the treadmill Black Friday sale, a hefty $500 discount.

Nordictrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill — $2,600, was $3,000

A man running on a Nordictrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill.

You can find treadmill Black Friday deals on commercial-level machines as well as exercise equipment built specifically for home use. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill is a good example of an excellent deal on a high-end machine, with this $400 sale off the regular $3,000 cost. If your budget allows for a more expensive machine, the $2,600 NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Black Friday deal gives you premium features such as a 22-inch diagonal smart HD touchscreen that both rotates and pivots so you can use it both on and off the machine when you workout. This deal includes a 30-day iFIT membership with on-demand workouts. The smart connection between the trainers and the 2450 allows the trainers to adjust your machine’s speed and incline to really test your limits so you can reach your goals faster. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 can incline up to 19% and decline -3% and also has Runner Flex Cushioning to give the belt surface a more natural feel as you run.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bose Black Friday deals: Save on headphones and speakers
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.
Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal knocks $500 off the popular laptop
Dell XPS 15 7590 review
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED and Smart TVs
Best Black Friday TV Deals
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Vizio M-Series Quantum 6 Smart TV in living room with media on.
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro just got price cuts for Black Friday
A woman paints while talking on her Google Pixel 7 Pro.
The best Black Friday laptop deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Google Pixel Watch just got a big discount -– save $50 for Black Friday
The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.
Best Black Friday Printer Deals: Save on HP, Canon and Epson
Best Black Friday Printer Deals
This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
This lifetime Microsoft Office license is $50 off for Black Friday
Computer user touching on Microsoft word icon to open the program.
Best Buy may have won Black Friday with this 75-inch TV deal
Samsung 82-inch 4K smart TV.
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2022