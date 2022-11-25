The wait for Black Friday deals is over. Put away any doubts about early Black Friday pricing as you check out the treadmill Black Friday deals from Bowflex, NordicTrack, and more. You can save up to $500 on select models. Find the right treadmill for your fitness needs with this selection of the best treadmill Black Friday deals.

Costway 800W Folding Treadmill — $270, was $361

The Costway 800W Folding Treadmill proves you don’t need to spend thousands to buy a treadmill for your home. You won’t need to sacrifice a lot of floor space either because you can fold it up and roll it out of the way on integrated wheels when you finish your workout. Test your condition and check out your heart rate at the same time with the handrail’s speed controls and heart rate monitor. This treadmill doesn’t have an automatic incline feature, but you can adjust the speed from 0.5 to 6.5 miles per hour while you keep running with the handrail controls.

NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill — $1,000, was $1,500

The NordicTrack Elite 800 is a good example of why NordicTrack is a perennial standout in best treadmill deals roundups. You can save $500 on the normal $1,500 price tag when you snap up the NordicTrack Elite 800 for just $1,000 while the treadmill Black Friday deals are still available. When you level up to the Elite 800 you’ll also get a 30-day trial family membership to iFit. With iFit you can access workouts 24/7 from an online library using your tablet display. This model adjusts from zero to 12 miles per hour and lets you change the incline from zero to 12% while you keep moving. Convenience features such as a water bottle holder and workout fan help you keep running. After your workout, you can fold up the Elite 800 and store it out of the way.

Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill — $1,100, was $1,600

You can run up to 12 miles per hour at inclines up to 15% with The Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, on sale for $1,100, a whopping $500 off the regular $1,600 price. The BXT8J has a cushioned running belt to help with impact and an LCD display with which you can control the treadmill and also access 26 preprogrammed workouts. To add to your experience and maximize your enjoyment and health benefits, the BXT8J comes with a one-year free trial membership to JRNY, with on-demand classes and workouts plus re-time coaching while you train. Connect your tablet o the Bowflex BXT8J with Bluetooth and start getting healthier.

Bowflex Treadmill 10 — $1,500, was $2,000

You won’t need to connect your tablet to join online workout classes with the Bowflex Treadmill 10. Combining exercise with entertainment, the Treadmill 10 includes a one-year free trial membership to JRNY for workouts, classes, and coaching. While your JRNY membership is active, you can also access major streaming provider services that you subscribe to so you can skip class and binge on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The streaming content displays on a 10-inch diagonal measurement HD screen and integrated Bluetooth speakers keep you immersed in the action. In addition to running speeds up to 12 miles per hour, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 also supports -5% to 15% clines and inclines for truly varied workouts. A Bluetooth armband that tracks your heart rate is also included with the purchase. Normally $2,000, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 costs $1,500 during the treadmill Black Friday sale, a hefty $500 discount.

Nordictrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill — $2,600, was $3,000

You can find treadmill Black Friday deals on commercial-level machines as well as exercise equipment built specifically for home use. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill is a good example of an excellent deal on a high-end machine, with this $400 sale off the regular $3,000 cost. If your budget allows for a more expensive machine, the $2,600 NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Black Friday deal gives you premium features such as a 22-inch diagonal smart HD touchscreen that both rotates and pivots so you can use it both on and off the machine when you workout. This deal includes a 30-day iFIT membership with on-demand workouts. The smart connection between the trainers and the 2450 allows the trainers to adjust your machine’s speed and incline to really test your limits so you can reach your goals faster. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 can incline up to 19% and decline -3% and also has Runner Flex Cushioning to give the belt surface a more natural feel as you run.

