Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth speaker is 60% off at Dell for Memorial Day

There are some great early Memorial Day sales out there, but Dell’s sale on the Ultimate Ears Megablast portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best we’ve seen yet. For a limited time, you can save $150, bringing it down to its lowest price we’ve seen anywhere — Dell’s currently selling it for just $110.

The Megablast is UE’s most powerful portable speaker. It’s also arguably one of the best=sounding portable speakers on the market. With two 25mm tweeters, two 55mm active drivers, and two 85mm x 50mm passive radiators, you’ll get clear, full 360-degree sound with impressive bass.

If you have friends with Megablast or Blast speakers, UE allows you to link two speakers for true stereo sound, or up to eight total in any combination for even more immersive sound. It even has a tripod mount for fixed mounting to any standard tripod.

Alexa is built-in so that you can control your Megablast with just your voice, and 16 hours of playtime gives you nearly a full day of music without having to stop and recharge. Don’t worry about the elements, either: Tthe Megablast is IP67 waterproof, and UE says the device can be immersed in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes without damaging internal components.

When you do need to charge, doing so is easy. All you need to do is place the device on its charging dock — and you can use the Megablast while charging, so the music doesn’t have to stop. We’re also big fans of UE’s two-year warranty, which is double what most other wireless speakers offer.

We do recommend that you act quickly on this deal. Dell deals are both time- and quantity-limited, so they go fast. While it doesn’t appear that you have a choice on color — only the merlot version is shown — for the price Dell’s selling the Megablast we don’t think that’s too much of an issue. There also doesn’t appear to be a limit on how many you can buy. For the price, you can buy two and still not spend as much as you would on one elsewhere.

