Today's Best Marshall Emberton Prime Day Deal

For a reliable and durable Bluetooth speaker, Amazon’s Marshall Emberton Prime Day deal should be at the top of your list. It’s one of the best Prime Day speaker deals that you can get right now, with a that slashes the price of the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker to a more affordable $120, from its original price of $170. Don’t hold back in claiming this offer, because you may miss out if you hesitate.

Why you should buy the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker

Amazon’s Prime Day deals include a lot of offers for Bluetooth speakers, but this Marshall Emberton Prime Day deal stands out not just because of the discount, but because it involves one of the best Bluetooth speakers. The Marshall Emberton may be small with a weight of just 1.5 pounds, but with its stereo drivers with dedicated 10-watt amplifiers for 20 total watts of power, it’s capable of room-filling, high-quality sound. The Bluetooth speaker also does a great job of preserving sound quality even at high volume, so it’s the perfect companion for parties and outdoor gatherings. It will keep the fun going for a long time with its battery life of 20 hours on a single charge, with every 20 minutes of charging replenishing 5 hours of usage.

The Marshall Emberton connects via Bluetooth technology, which is supported by most modern mobile devices and computers, and very quick to establish a connection, according to this wireless speaker buying guide. This means that wherever you feel the need to blast music through the Bluetooth speakers, you can connect it to your smartphone, as you won’t need anything else. It will stay connected with a range of up to 30 feet, so you can freely move around with your smartphone while it continues to play music on the Bluetooth speaker. Additionally, the Marshall Emberton itself is easy to use, with a multi-directional knob at the top for controlling playback and adjusting its volume, and it’s extremely durable with a silicone exterior and a solid metal grille. The Bluetooth speaker comes with IPX7 water resistance, which means it can survive being submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

If you already own some of the best soundbars and best headphones, you’ll want to take advantage of this Marshall Emberton Prime Day deal. Whether you’re a music lover, a party animal, or a movie enthusiast, you’ll appreciate owning a dependable Bluetooth speaker like the Marshall Emberton, and there’s no better time to purchase it than now during Prime Day.

