The 2022 Memorial Day sales have begun in earnest, bringing with them one of the best opportunities in the first half of the year to save hundreds if not thousands on big-ticket items like electronics and home appliances. There are a bunch of great Memorial Day refrigerator sales happening right now, but if you specifically need a new freezer, you’re also in luck. A dedicated freezer is great for large families, people who buy meat and produce in bulk, and anyone else who just needs a little extra storage for food (or other things), and all the big-box stores are slashing prices on freezers big and small for Memorial Day weekend. Whether you need a full-size free-standing freezer, a compact unit for your ice cream stash, or a chest freezer for your meat hoard, these Memorial Day freezer deals have you covered.

Lowe’s — From $149

Considering that it’s one of Home Depot’s biggest competitors, it’s no secret that Lowe’s is another great place to shop for home appliances. This retailer almost always gets in on seasonal sale action, too, and it’s offering up a myriad of Memorial Day freezer deals from virtually all the best names in the appliance game. Reliable workhorse brands like Kenmore, Whirlpool, GE, Frigidaire, and KitchenAid are all featured here, with modern tech brands like Samsung and LG coming in as well. Everything from mini freezers and upright freezers to commercial-grade freezers and even convertible freezer/refrigerator combos are available, so whatever you need, Lowe’s probably has it — and for a good bargain, too, considering prices start at just $149 (the lowest of any retailer in our roundup).

Home Depot — From $181

Home Depot is another top outlet for home appliances (along with everything else home-related, as you’d expect from the name), and its Memorial Day freezer deals feature a great selection of different brands and price points. There are compact freezers from brands like Whynter and Honeywell that are perfect for dorms, bedrooms, small apartments, and similar compact spaces, as well as upright freezers from top manufacturers including Frigidaire. If it’s a chest freezer you’re after, Home Depot has a bunch. Brands featured here include Danby, Maytag, and GE, along with the aforementioned ones, and there are even portable freezers on sale. Pickings are a little slimmer with regards to smart home appliance brands like Samsung and LG, but with prices starting at less than $200, you’re sure to find a freezer deal here to suit almost any space and budget.

Best Buy — From $214

Best Buy might be better known for consumer electronics, but this outlet is also one of the best destination for home appliance deals. Its Memorial Day sale is offering discounts on freezers of all kinds from top brands like Whynter, Frigidaire, LG, and Samsung. Prices are being cut on everything from compact freezers to upright models with prices starting at $214, but the selection is a little more limited than other outlets like Home Depot or AJ Madison. Nonetheless, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is one to check out — and of course, there’s an ocean of other brand-name stuff on markdown, too, so you can do some one-stop shopping if you’ve got some more electronics on your shopping list.

AJ Madison — From $240

It may not have the same instant name recognition as Best Buy or Home Depot, but if you’re in the market for home appliance deals, then AJ Madison has one of the best Memorial Day home appliance sales going right now with discounts on an enormous collection of essentials for every room in the house. With more than 300 freezers on markdown as part of the sale, the selection of designs and brands is too exhaustive to list here, but let’s just say that it covers about everything, from compact freezers to built-in freezer columns designed to be paired with a separate fridge column (like the one pictured). Whatever freezer you’re after, AJ Madison almost certainly has it. That includes “smart” freezers featuring things like Wi-Fi connectivity and Amazon Alexa compatibility, with brands including Thermador, Miele, Bosch, JennAir, and Liebherr featuring heavily here, among others. AJ Madison also provides free nationwide delivery on most of its appliances.

Editors' Recommendations