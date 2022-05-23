We’re especially pleased with this year’s Memorial Day refrigerator sales. Refrigerator deals on major retailer websites indicate that the pandemic-related supply chain issues are finally easing. Refrigerators and washer-dryer combination inventories took the biggest hits among major appliances during the pandemic, and prices rose accordingly. But now it looks like much of the squeeze is past us. If you’ve been aching to buy a new refrigerator but held off because you couldn’t find what you wanted or the prices were above your budget, now’s your chance. We’ve combed major appliance retailers and included the best Memorial Day sales on refrigerators below. Make this holiday memorable by scoring huge savings on a new refrigerator for your home.

Best Buy — from $480

If you’re ready to choose your new refrigerator, this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day refrigerator sales are ready for you. Best Buy is taking aggressive price cuts on refrigerators from Frigidaire, GE, KitchenAid, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Best Buy’s own Insignia brand. Delivery is free in two days for many Memorial Day refrigerator sales, and you can often pick up your new fridge at a local Best Buy the day you buy it if that’s your preference. Until June 8, Best Buy is offering 24-month financing on appliance purchases $1,499 and up when you use a My Best Buy credit card. This sale typically includes some of Best Buy’s best appliance deals of the year, so waiting for Prime Day or Black Friday isn’t likely to save you any more money.

Home Depot — from $584

You don’t need to wait for Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale because it started already. Home Depot has discounts up to 30% on select appliances, but we saw as high as 39% off on some models. The selection includes major reliable refrigerator brands such as Frigidaire, GE, KitchenAid, LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool — several of the brands have multiple model lines as well. Free delivery is included in most cases, and rebates may also be available for specific models depending on your ZIP code. Whether you’re shopping for top-freezer or bottom-freezer refrigerators, side-by-side doors, drawer refrigerators , or French door models, there’s a huge selection on sale at Home Depot.

AJ Madison — from $593

When you check out AJ Madison’s Memorial Day refrigerator sales, prepare to be amazed at the selection and pleased by the deals. AJ Madison’s in-stock listings include every refrigerator brand name you’ve ever heard of and many that are likely unfamiliar. Free shipping is included with most refrigerator models, plus many of the models also have available rebates. Whether you’re shopping for French door refrigerators, top-mount freezer, bottom-mount freezer, side-by-side doors, or even a compact model for an extra space such as a family room, home gym, or home office, you’ll find a hefty selection of good deals on AJ Madison. Memorial Day appliance sales are traditionally strong, and AJ Madison isn’t being shy with these refrigerator deals.

Lowe’s — from $679

Your savings can add up if you buy a new refrigerator during Lowe’s Memorial Day sale. In addition to special deals and discounts on select special value models, you can also score an extra $750 in Memorial Day savings with qualifying major appliances during this sale. The sale ends June 8, 2022. Free local delivery is included for refrigerators that sell for $299 and same-day pick up is often available. Lowe’s offers up to 12 months of special financing for major appliances with a $299 minimum purchase. All major brand-name refrigerator models are represented in Lowe’s Memorial Day refrigerator sale, including Hisense and Haier. The greatest selection for refrigerators are for Whirlpool, Samsung, and GE, with more than 140 models for each of those brands. As with the other retailers, Lowe’s has refrigerators in every type plus special features.

Samsung — from $764

Samsung sells kitchen appliances through most major U.S. retailers as well as on its own online store. This year’s sale features the full model lineup, including the flagship Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators with customizable features you can use to fit your personal style. With the Bespoke refrigerators you can get up to $1,300 off the list price, up to $200 cash back, and $100 Samsung Credit each time you refer a friend who buys a Samsung Bespoke appliance. It helps to know what you want, or at least what you like, when you shop for a Samsung refrigerator because you can make tons of choices if you wish, including the number of doors, colors and finishes, sizes, price ranges, and of course Samsung’s smorgasbord of special features such as Family Hub, FlexZone, Food Showcase, dual ice makers, beverage centers, smart refrigerators with Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. If you’re ready to treat yourself to a new Samsung refrigerator, why not buy it now so you can save during the Samsung Memorial Day refrigerator sales?

