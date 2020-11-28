  1. Deals
Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV discounted by $400 for Black Friday

By
Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV

After weeks of early sales, the official Black Friday sales have finally landed. Today is the best time of the year to shop for big-ticket electronics and there is a flood of juicy Best Buy TV deals dropping right now. If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater to 4K, or if you’re already initiated into the world of Ultra HD but you want to try the best panel technology available, then this Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K smart TV is on sale right now for just $900 after Best Buy Black Friday deals knock $400 off the price — one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for an OLED television. Read on to find out more about this great TV and why OLED is worth the money.

Ultra HD is the standard for TVs in 2020 but not all 4K panels are the same. In recent years, we’ve seen newer technologies like QLED and OLED panels appear alongside standard LED TVs, and they’ve become much more affordable with models like this Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV being a far cry from the first OLED televisions that cost thousands of dollars. OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is arguably the best of these three commonly available TV panel types.

On an OLED TV, each pixel in the picture is self-illuminating, meaning that they can be turned on and off independently. The result? The truest blacks and deepest contrast you can enjoy on a modern TV. On LED and QLED panels, the pixels are merely dimmed to create the illusion of black, which is why you might notice that dark scenes in shows and movies (such as night skies or outer space) look dark gray instead of true black. Not so on a television like the Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV, making this worth the upgrade for home theater enthusiasts and others who want to enjoy the most immersive viewing experience.

Along with that 8 million-pixel 4K OLED panel, this Vizio 55-inch UHD TV comes loaded with modern SmartCast software that allows you to stream your content libraries from your favorite apps including NetFlix, Disney+, and many more, along with unlimited access to a variety of free channels. The TV is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for integration into your existing smart home ecosystem, and it comes with Google Chromecast built right in.

Gone are the days when you had to pay out the nose for an OLED TV. For the Best Buy Black Friday sale, you can score the Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV for just $900 after a very nice $400 discount.

