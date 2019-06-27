Share

Walmart is offering a great deal on the Vizio E-Series, reducing the 70-inch model to $900 — $400 less than normal. Pair that with a crystal-clear screen and all the smarts you could ever need, and you have a 4K TV worthy of the name (and your cash).

Even after the discount, the Vizio E-Series isn’t what we’d call cheap. As such, the retailer has teamed up with financing giant Affirm to offer customers in need of a helping hand the option to split the cost over 12 months, at $88 per month.

So what does all that dough get you? Well, the star of the show is obviously that oh-so-massive 70-inch screen. It’s crisp, vibrant, and has a fantastic viewing angle.

Tucked away behind that is a rather powerful processing unit, which handles the technical side of things — be it transforming both standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution or rendering native 4K material in HDR.

Just like the rest of the E-Series, the 70-inch model has been Google-ified; there’s a Chromecast baked in under the hood, offering one-click access to a slew of top-tier on-demand streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Hulu, and Netflix.

Vizio has also introduced a streaming feature of its own. It’s called WatchFree and is home to more than a hundred live-TV channels, including Action Movies, Crime Network, Fox Sports, and NBC News — all of which can be tuned into for free.

To tune into the best channels cable has to offer, you’ll need to download a subscription-based alternative, such as DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, or Sling TV. It’s only then that the likes of Comedy Central, FXX, and Paramount Network will appear.

Overall, the 70-inch Vizio E-Series is one of the most capable 4K TVs on the market. Even the usual $1,300 is a reasonable price given the sheer size of the television and the smart features that come with it, so you really can’t go wrong at $900.

Let’s face it, though: At 70 inches, the E-Series won’t be right for everyone. If you’re after something a bit smaller, there are a number of great 4K TVs on sale, including a 60-inch LG for $550, a 55-inch TCL for $300, and a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable TV deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we recommend bookmarking it.

