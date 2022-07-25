 Skip to main content
The Wacom One drawing tablet just got a sweet deal at Best Buy

Whether you’re a professional graphic artist or aspiring to become one, a drawing tablet is a necessary investment for your craft. They don’t usually come cheap and they’re not usually part of tablet deals, so if you haven’t purchased one yet, you should jump on this chance to save $50 when buying the Wacom One from Best Buy. It’s yours for $350, down from its original price of $400, but you need to act fast because the offer may disappear at any moment.

Wacom, a brand behind some of Digital Trends’ best drawing tablets like the Wacom Intuos and Wacom Intuos Pro, adds a 13.3-inch Full HD display to the Wacom One so that you can see what you draw right on the device. The device also features natural surface friction on the screen, which makes it feel like you’re drawing on paper. Every purchase of the Wacom One comes with a package of creative software that includes Bamboo Paper Pro, a three-month license for Clip Studio Paint Pro, a two-month license for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, a six-month license for Adobe Fresco, and a three-month Pro license for Magma Studio. The included Wacom One pen utilizes software to act as multiple pens and brushes with these apps.

The Wacom One works with Mac, Windows, and Chromebook computers, as well as certain Android smartphones and tablets, so you have no shortage of options in devices to use with the drawing tablet. It comes with an X-shape cable that will let you connect the Wacom One to a power source and your computer using HDMI and USB ports, as well as integrated pop-out legs that place the tablet at an inclined angle for a more natural drawing angle.

The Wacom One drawing tablet, a valuable tool for any artist, is down to just $350 on Best Buy, down $50 from its sticker price of $400. It’s unclear how much time is left on the price cut, but we highly recommend that you push through with the purchase as soon as you can to avoid missing out on the offer. If you need the Wacom One drawing tablet, take advantage of this opportunity to buy one at a discount.

