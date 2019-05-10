Share

Deals on Apple kit are scarce at times, but in the wake of several new devices dropping in the past few months (including the iPad Mini, iPad Air, and Apple Watch Series 4), now is one of the best times for Apple deals that we’ve seen in awhile. Walmart has a few of these going right now, and if you’re shopping around for some new Apple gadgets to add to your collection, we’ve smoked them out below. With discounts on the iPad, Apple Watch, and a pair of Beats headphones, you should be able to find something to scratch your itch right here:

Apple iPad (2018 Model)

The Apple iPad is our favorite tablet as well as the easiest one to recommend to most people (thanks in no small part to its affordability), even if you’re not an iOS person when it comes to computers and smartphones. You don’t have to own a MacBook or an iPhone to get the most out of the iPad, though — its well-designed and intuitive software can be used by just about everyone, and its great build quality means it should last you a long time.

The iPad boasts solid hardware under the hood, too, for snappy performance whether you’re streaming videos or doing a bit of gaming, and its 9.7-inch Retina display is a joy to look at. Perhaps the best part of the 2018 iPad is its price: Normally $330, you can grab one right now for $249.

Apple Watch Series 3

Where other tech brands have failed to gain a lot of ground in the tricky smartwatch market, Apple has had little trouble: The Apple Watch dominates this field and it’s not hard to see why. It’s sleek, fun to use, well-built, and waterproof, and the excellent Series 3 is a fantastic bang for the buck right now (not unlike the standard iPad) following the release of the newer Series 4.

The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 isn’t as cumbersome on the wrist as many Android-based Wear OS smartwatches, either, and the WatchOS software is feature-rich and intuitive. The Series 3 also packs a lot of great activity tracking functions, including a GPS and heart rate monitor, making it a great fitness smartwatch. An $80 discount lets you score the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 for just $199 at the moment.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Beats by Dre might not be what pops into your mind when you hear “Apple,” but this lineup of brand-name head-fi has been owned by the Cupertino, California-based company since 2014. The Studio3 full-size headphones are one of the flagships of the Beats family, featuring a comfortable over-ear design, convenient wireless connectivity, and beefy drivers which deliver that signature bassy, punchy Beats sound signature.

The over-ear form is also noise-canceling thanks to Pure ANC technology which adapts to and mutes ambient sounds in your surroundings. This, along with the wireless connection, makes the Beats Studio3 a good choice for users who like to take full-sized headphones on the go in noisy environments. A $70 discount knocks these great cans down to $280.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Apple sales, and much more on our curated deals page.