Scan the horizon for savings with our Walmart Black Friday preview

Black Friday is all about saving money. Whether you’re looking to buy presents for your loved ones or treat yourself to something shiny and new, it’s those deep discounts that will have you checking your watch during the Thanksgiving feast.
With all of the great deals flying off the shelves, it’s important to know when and where the savings are going to be available. So in an effort yo help you shop on the big day, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals.
You can also check out Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Store for holiday discounts available now.
Walmart Black Friday Preview
Walmart’s Black Friday deals will begin in stores at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving day. However, these deals will also be available online all day between November 23 and November 24. Check out the Walmart Black Friday ad for a full preview.
Product availability may vary based on store location.
Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV – $298
If you’re looking to snag a brand-new TV, but don’t want to pay that new TV price, this 4K smart television is a good option. While it’s not a premier TV option, you get an awful lot for such a low price.
You can also check out our favorite 4K TV deals for more options available now.
Google Home Mini – $29
Save $20 on the latest smart home tech from Google. You will also receive up to $25 off a Walmart order through Google Express when you purchase any Google Home product.
If you aren’t sure if this smart home device is right for you, check out our hands-on review.
Vizio 32-inch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $139
Save $59 on this soundbar from Vizio. If you’re looking to upgrade to a richer home theater experience, finding an affordable soundbar can make it a little easier on your wallet.
You can also check out our guide for buying a soundbar to help you make the right decision.
PlayStation 4 1TB Console – $199
Save $100 on a brand-new PlayStation 4. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your console, or provide someone you love with hours of endless joy, this Black Friday deal makes this the perfect time to buy.
You can also check out our favorite PlayStation 4 games under $20 for some cheap games to accompany this console.
