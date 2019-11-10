With Black Friday less than three weeks away, we wondered when Walmart and Google would begin offering deals on Google Nest Smart Home devices. Now we have our answer: Walmart’s pre-Black Friday Google sales have begun. Walmart dropped the prices on most, but not all, Google Nest smart home products.

Walmart and Google took an aggressive stance on smart home device sales during Prime Day 2019, but so far, they’ve been fairly low key in the weeks before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ve found the best discounts on Google Nest smart home devices from Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or want a little extra help around the house, these seven deals can help you save up to $100.

Google Nest Hub — $50 off



The Google Nest Hub is the smallest Google Assistant-compatible smart display in Google’s model lineup. The Nest Hub has a 7-inch color touchscreen and decent speakers for streaming music. Built-in ambient light and color sensors help the Google Nest Hub blend in with your decor. Use the Nest Hub to control other smart home devices, stream music or video, display photos, or view security camera live video.

Normally priced at $149, The Google Nest Hub is $99 during this sale. If you’re looking for an unobtrusive smart home display addition, the Nest Hub is a good deal at this price.

Google Home Mini 2-pack — $53 off



The Google Home Mini 2-pack is a convenient way to buy two Google Assistant-compatible smart speakers at less than the list price for just one unit. Note that if you only want a single Google Home Mini, which lists for $49, you can buy one for $25.

Usually $98, if purchased separately, and often sold as a 2-pack for $74, the Google Home Mini 2-pack only $45 for this sale, the lowest price we’ve seen.

Google Home — $50 off



The Google Home was the first Google Assistant-compatible smart speaker on the market. The only reason to buy this larger and more expensive device is for its audio quality. The Google Home has better speakers with greater range for a significant improvement from the Mini’s just passable sound.

Regularly priced $129, the Google Home is on sale for $79 with this deal. If you’re shopping for a Google Assistant-compatible smart speaker and prefer one that can fill a room with pleasing if not amazing music, this could be the time to snap up a Google Home at this discounted price.

Google Home Max — $100 off



If you insist on quality audio from at least one of your home’s smart speakers, the Google Home Max is the best choice among the Google Nest lineup.

Ordinarily $399, the Google Home Max is just $299 during this sale. If you want a party-capable smart speaker, this is your choice.

Google Home Mini and Frozen II Book Bundle — $ 24 off



The bundled Google Home Mini and Frozen II Book bundle can delight the Frozen fans in your home or on your holiday gift list. If you set up the Google Home Mini and then say, “Hey Google, let’s read along with Frozen 2,” the Mini plays sounds effects and music as you read. You can also use this feature with an assortment of other Little Golden Books.

Instead of the usual $49 price, Walmart cut the price of the Google Home mini with the Frozen II book to $25. If you want a Google-Assistant smart speaker and know a Frozen fan, this deal is an easy choice, because you pay nothing extra for the book.

Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast — $29 off



The Google Smart TV Kit includes a Google Home Mini smart speaker and a Chromecast video streamer. Plug the Chromecast into an HDMI port on your TV, and you can cast or show the screen contents from your Android smartphone, tablet, or Chromebook on your TV.

Normally priced at $74, the Google Smart TV Kit is now on sale for $45. This deal is a great opportunity to gain a smart speaker and the ability to stream images and video to your television from other devices.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb — $26 off



The Google Smart Light Starter Kit includes a Google Home Mini and a single GE C-Life Smart light bulb. Smart lighting is one of the most convenient smart home applications because you can control a single light, a room, or your whole house’s lighting with voice commands.

Normally priced at $55, The Google Smart Light Starter Kit is $29 for this sale. At just $4 more than the Google Home Mini sale price, this deal is a tremendous bargain.

