Walmart cuts the 10.5-inch 256GB Apple iPad Pro to its lowest price yet

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro may be nearly two years old, but retailers still do have limited stock which they’re looking to clear out to make room for newer models. Walmart still has stock of the 256GB model in all colors and is offering them at a $180 discount. This is part of Walmart’s 4th of July sale on everything from 4K TVs to even more Apple iPad deals.

Normally $799, Walmart’s selling them for $619, which as far as we can tell is the lowest price yet anywhere for a brand new model (Apple’s own stock of refurbished iPad Pros at this size are only $20 less). All colors are available for free two-day shipping or free in-store pickup if you prefer. With deep discounts on new Apple devices so rare, we recommend you take advantage of this deal before it’s gone — once Walmart sells out of its stock, this deal is over.

Should I buy the 2017 iPad Pro?

Despite it not being the newest iPad out there, the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro is no slouch at all. It’s Retina Display is bright (arguably one of the best tablet displays at the time of its initial release), and its integrated A10X Fusion chip provides processing power that rivals some laptops. You’ll also get a 12-megapixel camera, Apple Pencil support, and 10 hours of battery life. You just might find this to be powerful enough to replace your laptop.

If you’re lugging around your laptop during business trips, do what many Digital Trends writers do and take an iPad Pro instead. The device only weighs a little more than a pound, and it’s easy to store away in a backpack. Many of us use our iPad Pros at conferences and when on the road — it just makes sense.

And what can we say about the Apple Pencil: It makes the device all the more useful for notetaking and allows artists to sketch things out with ease. The iPad Pro-Apple Pencil experience is about as smooth as any tablet-stylus experience we’ve seen. With iOS 13 around the corner — which this iPad Pro model supports — it’s expected to get even better.

