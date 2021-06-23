Prime Day is over, but Walmart just added more items to its Deals for Days sale

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day deals might be over at Amazon but the Walmart Prime Day deals are still in full swing for another day. That’s thanks to the popular retailer using its Walmart Deals for Days sale to wrap around Prime Day, meaning it lasts for a whole extra 24 hours than Amazon’s offerings and it keeps being topped up with new bargains. If you’re still keen to grab some great deals (and why wouldn’t you be?), there are some great offers to snag courtesy of Walmart offering a better sales event than Amazon. It’s a good idea to check out the full collection of cheap offers by hitting the button below.

So, why is the Walmart Prime Day sale better than Amazon? Simply put, both companies went for very different approaches in their sales. Amazon went for quantity over quality. That meant there were millions of discounts out there but not necessarily on all the must-buy brands.

That’s not to say there weren’t some great discounts at Amazon. In particular, it was the best place to buy Apple AirPods, the best Instant Pots, and also Amazon-based products. If you were looking for a new Kindle or a new Amazon Echo speaker, Amazon couldn’t be beaten here. There were some truly exceptional deals going on when it came to buying all the smart speakers you could want.

However, for other items, Walmart and the Walmart Deals for Days sale couldn’t be beaten. Instead of having to dig through to find the diamond in the rough, it feels like the Walmart Prime Day sale is better curated. It includes a little bit of everything from cheap 4K TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, air fryers, and mostly everything you could need for your home. There’s also room for some fun too with the likes of Lego heavily discounted at Walmart as well.

As we said, Walmart has been all about quality this Prime Day and it has shown. Even better, because you don’t need to be a Prime member to enjoy the Walmart sales, everyone can take part in what’s going on here.

There are only hours to go on the Walmart Deals for Days sale so you’ll need to be quick to get in on the action but we strongly recommend it, especially now that Walmart has added even more great items. This is the Prime Day sale you deserve to check out and we’re confident you’re going to find that must-have item for you.

