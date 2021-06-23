  1. Deals
Prime Day is over, but Walmart just added more items to its Deals for Days sale

By
deals for day Walmart instant pot

Prime Day deals might be over at Amazon but the Walmart Prime Day deals are still in full swing for another day. That’s thanks to the popular retailer using its Walmart Deals for Days sale to wrap around Prime Day, meaning it lasts for a whole extra 24 hours than Amazon’s offerings and it keeps being topped up with new bargains. If you’re still keen to grab some great deals (and why wouldn’t you be?), there are some great offers to snag courtesy of Walmart offering a better sales event than Amazon. It’s a good idea to check out the full collection of cheap offers by hitting the button below.

So, why is the Walmart Prime Day sale better than Amazon? Simply put, both companies went for very different approaches in their sales. Amazon went for quantity over quality. That meant there were millions of discounts out there but not necessarily on all the must-buy brands.

That’s not to say there weren’t some great discounts at Amazon. In particular, it was the best place to buy Apple AirPods, the best Instant Pots, and also Amazon-based products. If you were looking for a new Kindle or a new Amazon Echo speaker, Amazon couldn’t be beaten here. There were some truly exceptional deals going on when it came to buying all the smart speakers you could want.

However, for other items, Walmart and the Walmart Deals for Days sale couldn’t be beaten. Instead of having to dig through to find the diamond in the rough, it feels like the Walmart Prime Day sale is better curated. It includes a little bit of everything from cheap 4K TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, air fryers, and mostly everything you could need for your home. There’s also room for some fun too with the likes of Lego heavily discounted at Walmart as well.

As we said, Walmart has been all about quality this Prime Day and it has shown. Even better, because you don’t need to be a Prime member to enjoy the Walmart sales, everyone can take part in what’s going on here.

There are only hours to go on the Walmart Deals for Days sale so you’ll need to be quick to get in on the action but we strongly recommend it, especially now that Walmart has added even more great items. This is the Prime Day sale you deserve to check out and we’re confident you’re going to find that must-have item for you.

Best Walmart Deals for Days Deals

3D Moon Lamp

$19 $34
Give your guest a unique vibe with the 3D Moon Lamp. It will surely love the glow and feel blissful whenever they want to relax. Built with two-color mode which can be switched by the touch button.
Buy at Walmart

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle - Peony

$14 $24
Indulge yourself in this sweet and fresh scent derived from essential oils and plant-based ingredients. It's made from soy and vegetable wax set in a recyclable glass jar with lid.
Buy at Walmart

Vanity LED Light Bathroom Mirror with Smart Touch Button

$104 $187
Want to take bomb selfies? You will definitely fall in love with the LED Light Mirror which gives your bathroom an elegant look. You can adjust the brightness with just a swipe of your finger.
Buy at Walmart

Artnaturals Sound Machine & Diffuser (with Essential Oils)

$56 $68
Experience spa at home and create zen vibes with this diffuser -- pick from its 6 nature sounds, turn on the LED light, and add in a few drops of your favorite essential oil.
Buy at Walmart

Need for Speed: Heat (Xbox One)

$20 $60
Compete in sanctioned races by day to earn money and upgrade your cars, then drive into the night in street races to build your reputation.
Buy at Walmart

Meidong Pet Bed Faux Fur, Comfortable for Small Medium Large Dogs

$35 $46
Big or small, this canine friend will fit nicely in this soft dog bed made of faux shag fur. The bed also has a non-slip safety cushion so your dog can step in or out of it with ease.
Buy at Walmart

Skonyon Gaming Chair

$136 $199
This gaming chair comes with a headrest, lumbar support, and footrest for a comfortable experience while playing video games. It's fully adjustable and made of high-quality materials for durability.
Buy at Walmart

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 4)

$20 $60
Play as a Jedi Padawan in this story-driven, single-player game set in the Star Wars universe, after the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. Rebuild the Jedi order after Order 66.
Buy at Walmart

PlayStation VR Iron Man and Star Wars Set (PS4, PS5)

$600 $738
The bundle includes the PlayStation VR headset, a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, the PlayStation camera, Iron Man VR, and Star Wars: Squadrons.
Buy at Walmart

UBesGoo 4-Drawer Dresser with Metal Handles

$110 $198
With its simple and minimalist design, this can easily match any furniture in your bedroom. It has 4 spacious drawers that glides smoothly on metal slides.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.
Buy at Walmart

Mermaid Freestanding Bathtub, White

$949 $1,234
With its modern and minimalist design, the Mermaid Bathtub has soft curves for the best look of your bathroom. Relax and enjoy your peaceful moments with your partner whenever you want.
Buy at Walmart
