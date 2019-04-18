Share

If you’re looking to grab a couple recent hit games and collections of some classics for Xbox One, Walmart has a few solid deals. The retailer has reduced the prices and you can take advantage of up to $40 off.

Among the handful of games that Walmart has reduced prices on, there is one that made our list of the best Xbox One games you can buy: Red Dead Redemption 2. The other titles are collections of classic adventure franchises, the latest entries in a long-running FPS mainstay, a modern classic hero shooter, and Square-Enix’s long-awaited crossover RPG.

Xbox One game deals and discounts at Walmart

The discounts Walmart has placed on a handful of Xbox One games can be taken advantage of on the website or by walking into your local store. It looks like the deals are just part of this week’s ad, so you will want to act quickly.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $38

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $28

Overwatch: Legendary Edition – $18

Crash Bandicoot – N. Sane Trilogy – $27

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $28

Call of Duty: WWII – $22

Kingdom Hearts 3 – $40

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar’s long-awaited return to the Wild West gives players a plethora of options in its vast open world, bordering on becoming a simulator. Explore the story that unfolded before the first Red Dead Redemption and take your skills to the connected frontier to play with other players in Red Dead Online.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Black Ops 4 changes up the Call of Duty formula with gameplay exclusively tethered to multiplayer experiences. The game’s three modes, player versus player, Blackout, and Zombies, are all modes to play against or with other real players and there is no single-player campaign this time around.

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

If you haven’t stepped into the world of Blizzard’s wildly popular hero shooter, the Walmart deal is a good opportunity to do so. The discounted copy of Overwatch: Legendary Edition gets you into the game with five Epic skins, five Legendary skins, and a slew of other digital goodies.

Crash Bandicoot – N. Sane Trilogy

The legendary marsupial spins into action in a game that collects his important adventures. The Crash N. Sane Trilogy contains the fully remastered versions of Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The legendary dragon is revived in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which collects Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. All three titles feature enhanced HD visuals and take players on a charming journey.

Call of Duty: WWII

Activision turned back the clock with this entry, scraping the wall running of Advanced Warfare and placing their boots firmly on the ground. Call of Duty: WWII features a single-player campaign, player versus player, and a co-operative mode that features its own story.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Fans of the RPG that blends Final Fantasy, Disney properties, and original characters have waited more than 10 years for the next major chapter and it’s finally here. Kingdom Hearts 3 continues the adventure of Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they enter new and old worlds to combat the darkness.