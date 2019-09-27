The weekend is upon us, and that means that fight fans are looking forward to some mixed martial arts action with Bellator 227 lighting up the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. This will mark the fourth event in the Bellator European series, with the headliner featuring lightweight fighters Benson Henderson and Myles Jury duking it out. Bellator 227: Henderson vs. Jury will be streamed exclusively on DAZN, and if you haven’t signed up yet, then read on to find out how you can jump on board now and watch everything live right on your phone, tablet, computer, or other capable streaming device.

DAZN is a premium streaming service that’s tailor-made for those who can’t get enough boxing and MMA. DAZN has teamed up with a number of different fighting promotions such as Matchroom USA, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series, and, of course, Bellator, among others. Baseball fans can also enjoy live and on-demand Major League Baseball content, including the new daily live-look MLB show, ChangeUp.

The highlight of the Bellator 227 main card is a lightweight bout, with MMA veteran Benson Henderson facing off against Myles Jury. Henderson, with a professional record of 27 wins and eight losses, is a seasoned fighter who has held both the WEC and UFC lightweight championship titles. His challenger, Myles Jury, boasts an impressive record of his own with 17 wins and four losses, and this will be his first post-UFC fight since signing on with Bellator earlier in July.

Bellator 227 will air on DAZN, with the main card scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The flexible DAZN monthly plan costs $20 per month, but if you want to save, a better option is to go with the $100 annual subscription (which averages out to just over $8 per month). This gives you full access to all of the fight content that DAZN has to offer, from MMA to boxing, with no additional pay-per-view fees required. It’s also the only way to watch Bellator 227: Henderson vs. Jury online. DAZN is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices, modern computer web browsers, smart TVs, streaming devices, and the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

