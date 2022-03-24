We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

If you’re looking for the best gaming laptop deals but you’re on a budget, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can pick up a Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $650 from Dell, saving you $369 off the usual price of $1,019. A great system for anyone who wants to game on the move without breaking the bank, it’s easily one of the most appealing laptop deals going on right now. Remember though — as with all Dell laptop deals, the offer is strictly limited. If you want to buy it, don’t delay. It won’t stay at this price for long.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you know you’re onto a good thing with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. For the money, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. While that doesn’t quite rival the best gaming laptops out there, it’s pretty good at this price with enough storage to store a few games and more memory than a basic laptop. Also, you get an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card which can deal with any game you throw at it, if you don’t mind lowering the quality level a little.

Dell always offers great screens on its laptop and the story is no different with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz so you’re guaranteed silky-smooth performance even when playing fast-paced games. With narrow borders, 250 nits of brightness, and a LED-backlit display, it looks great, too. Other useful features include an Alienware-inspired thermal design that incorporates a dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the laptop so you get optimal cooling and heat dissipation at all times. Game Shift technology means you can give your system a power boost as needed, with the Alienware Command Center maximizing the fans’ speeds when needed. Dual speakers with nahimic 3D audio are a great bonus as well.

Normally priced at $1,019, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is down to only $650 right now direct from Dell. As with all Dell deals, this is a limited offer so once the stock allocation is gone, the price goes back up. If you’re keen to buy a budget gaming laptop (and who wouldn’t be?), grab it now before you miss out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations