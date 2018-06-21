25 genius inventions you don’t need, but will probably want

The umbrella is so nice, we featured it twice: We included this awesome Star Wars-inspired umbrella in our favorite lightsabers roundup, and it’s just too cool to pass up here. Along with keeping you dry, this light-up umbrella gives adults a legitimate excuse to carry a toy lightsaber around. At only $23, there’s no excuse for any Star Wars fan to pass it up.

See it

Looking for more cool stuff? Our curated deals page has everything you need.