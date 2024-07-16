This Bluetooth speaker is about the size of a bar of soap, virtually waterproof, and could be the best part of your next beach or pool trip for just $25. In Walmart’s answer to Prime Day deals, we’ve found the JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker discounted by $25, bringing it to just $25 from $50. It’s one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals for summer fun, at least if you’re musically inclined. To check it out and order your JBL Go 2 speakers, just tap the button below. Otherwise, to learn more about the JBL Go 2 speakers, keep on reading.

Why you should buy the JBL Go 2 portable speakers

JBL Go 2 speakers are simple yet highly likable speakers for waterside entertainment. While the price isn’t high, even when not on sale, the versatility is. Their main draws are their size, ability to work as a noise-canceling speakerphone, and (of course) their ability to resist water.

Tackling these attributes one by one, we start to see a better picture of what a JBL Go 2 is capable of. At just 3.8 x 3.8 x 4.2 inches, this small square of audio power can easily fit in your purse or backpack, ready for when the time is right. Their ability to work as a speakerphone, with noise-cancellation properties, also helps for calls when you’re out at a busy location. Whether it’s just you need a bit of extra power to hear somebody or you want the ability for them to talk to the crowd, this will help. Finally, your JBL Go 2 speaker will be IPX7 water resistant, just one step below the IPX8 maximum. So long as you don’t let a JBL Go 2 sit at the bottom of a pool, it should be fine. A JBL Go 2 speaker has a 5-hour battery life and is chargeable from an included micro USB cable.

As a reminder, JBL Go 2 speakers are just $25 until this deal ends. That's $25 less than the usual $50.