Where to buy a Christmas tree online with super-fast delivery

After Thanksgiving, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, many of us turn our attention to getting ready for Christmas, including finding a place to buy a Christmas tree online. There are plenty of places to find Christmas trees online with fast delivery, whether you’re shopping for a fresh real tree, an artificial tree, a potted living tree to plant in your yard after the holidays, or the best smart Christmas trees you can shop online for the best prices and quick delivery. Here are the best places to buy a Christmas tree online with super-fast delivery.

Amazon

Amazon has a wide selection of small living trees in pots or other containers, plain or with minimal decorations, freshly cut trees, and artificial trees pre-lit, fully decorated, or without decorations. Delivery varies from one day to approximately one week, with many trees including free Prime shipping.

Best Buy

Best Buy has a relatively small selection of artificial Christmas trees, plain or pre-decorated including lighting. Free shipping varies from one to two weeks.

Home Depot

Home Depot has freshly cut live Fraser Fir, Abies Balsam, Blue Silver, and Douglas Fir Christmas trees, primarily 5 to 8 feet tall. Home Depot also has pre-lit and undecorated trees. In both cases most trees are available with one to two week scheduled delivery.

Lowes

Lowes sells small living potted Norfolk Island Pine Christmas trees to plant outdoors after the holidays, plus freshly cut Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, and more live trees. Lowes also sells pre-lit and undecorated artificial trees. Delivery varies but most are available within a week or 10 days.

Target

Target sells pre-lit, fully decorated, and undecorated artificial Christmas trees. Most trees include free standard shipping and should arrive within one week.

Walmart

You’ll find a varied selection of living potted Christmas trees, some as tall as four feet at Walmart. Walmart also sells freshly cut real trees and artificial trees with and without lighting and decorations. Some trees are available with 2-day shipping, most specify three “plus” days shipping, which can take up to a week or more. Approximate delivery dates are included with tree listings.

Wayfair

Wayfair has a vast selection of artificial Christmas trees, including pre-lit, fully decorated, and undecorated trees. Wayfair also sells freshly cut real trees in a variety of species plus living trees in various types of containers. Shipping is free for most trees with delivery varying from about one to two weeks.

