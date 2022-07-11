The time has come — Amazon Prime Day deals are officially here, and there are plenty of offers to take advantage of if you’re in the market for a new monitor. The most impressive monitor you can grab at a discount this year is certainly the Samsung Odyssey G7, but if you’re looking for something cheaper, the AOC G2490VX makes a strong alternative. There’s also the LG Ultragear 27GL850-B, our middle-of-the-pack pick that keeps things fairly budget-friendly while still delivering great performance. If you’re looking for a gaming monitor, you might also want to check out our Prime Day monitor deals while you’re here. Now, allow us to introduce you to some top-notch monitors!

Which monitor should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has a whole lot of monitors up for grabs, and many of them are already discounted. However, not all of them are worth your time and money. When it comes to buying a monitor, whether you’re shopping for a high-end gaming display or simply something to read your emails on, sometimes it’s better to pay a little more and be sure that you’re getting a quality screen. Don’t let yourself be drawn in by the cheapest, no-name-brand monitor deals, and take a look at the ones that truly provide good value in our roundup below.

Samsung Odyssey G7

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is an impressive, formidable monitor that comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a 32-inch curved display. It’s wonderfully bright and immersive, providing gorgeous visuals for gamers and content creators alike. Whether you want to watch some Netflix or play AAA games, this Samsung display can tackle these tasks with ease, providing you with intense colors and minimal distraction thanks to its 1000R curvature.

Being a WQHD monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G7 packs a lot of pixels, seeing as it sports 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD screens. This results in much more screen real estate and returns sharp, high-quality images regardless of the task you’re trying to tackle.

Although curved monitors with a VA panel are usually praised for their color reproduction instead of their gaming prowess, the G7 actually has plenty to offer in that regard, too. It comes with a speedy 240hz refresh rate that makes a dramatic difference when compared to slower monitors. You can play all manner of games on this screen, ranging from highly visual RPGs to fast-paced MOBAs and shooters.

This is an excellent monitor, and its value only grows when it’s finally discounted — that doesn’t happen all too often. It may not have made the cut on our list of the best curved monitors, but that’s because its much more expensive younger sibling beat it to the punch — the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has also received a price cut for Prime Day. However, if you’re looking for something that provides a stunning visual experience without costing an arm and a leg, you’re better off picking the Odyssey G7 while it’s still up for grabs.

AOC G2490VX

AOC is a fairly inexpensive brand when you compare it to some of the best gaming monitors, but these screens are typically a really good value. The brand has managed to establish itself as the manufacturer of some top-notch displays, often made with gamers in mind, and this 24-inch monitor is certainly in that group. However, even if you’re looking for something for day-to-day use and not so much for games, you’ll still be more than satisfied with this budget-friendly monitor.

The AOC G2490VX is sturdy and stable, and its paper-thin bezels make the experience of using it just that much more pleasant. This is a Full HD monitor, meaning a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and it comes with a 1ms response time. The VA panel ensures a good balance between color reproduction and raw performance, and the 144Hz refresh rate should guarantee speedy gaming in any title of your choice. It will especially shine in e-sports titles that really make the most of such a high refresh rate.

Seeing as this monitor grants access to 1080p gaming and stops there, you might need to look into something a little more expensive if you’ve managed to snag one of the best Prime Day gaming PC deals to go with your new monitor. Computers with a little bit more oomph, often equipped with some of the best graphics cards, are capable of supporting a 2K or even a 4K monitor with ease.

On the other hand, if you’re not playing all the latest games on ultra settings or you’re on a tighter budget, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this AOC monitor. It’s perfectly adequate for most games and is actually the better choice if you’re not running the latest hardware. We’re pretty sure it’s going to get snapped up swiftly, so be quick if you want to get it before it’s all sold out.

LG Ultragear 27GL850-B

Our last pick is pretty much the holy grail of monitors in this price range, coveted by gamers, casual users with a bigger budget, and content creators alike. The LG Ultragear 27GL850-B is Part of LG’s highly successful Ultragear line of monitors that includes gems such as the (much pricier) LG 27GN950. This monitor doesn’t do compromise — it simply doesn’t have to. It pretty much has it all — quick response times, high refresh rates, and stunning colors.

For many gamers, this is the go-to 27-inch monitor, no questions asked. It’s certainly among the best gaming monitor deals to be found this priem day. What makes the LG Ultragear 27GL850-B stand out from the crowd? Let’s start with the refresh rate. At a comfortable 144Hz, it will bring you an upgrade in the majority of games, but you’ll be able to notice a difference even when just browsing. Everything should feel smoother and faster.

Many 144Hz monitors trade in good visuals to achieve a higher refresh rate, but as mentioned, LG didn’t have to compromise. The 27-inch display comes with a stunningly bright Nano IPS panel. IPS panels are known for their accurate color reproduction and fantastic immersion, so in a way, you’ve got the best of both worlds here — vivid colors and quick response times both bundled together to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The 27-inch size of the monitor is kind of a sweet spot for many, too. It’s not too big so that it overwhelms your whole desk, but it’s big enough to really help you dive into your gameplay regardless of the title. The 2K resolution makes that easier still, with a high pixel density and sharp visuals.

Seeing as the LG Ultragear 27GL850-B is a popular monitor among gamers and casual users alike, it’s rarely discounted, but Prime Day 2022 has finally brought us a chance to grab some savings on this fantastic display. If you’re looking to get the best bang for your buck, you’re unlikely to find a better deal this year — the LG is simply really good across the board.

