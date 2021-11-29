  1. Deals
Why I’m buying this $30 air fryer on Cyber Monday 2021

Briley Kenney
We’ve been anticipating and collecting some of the best Cyber Monday deals for a few days now, but we just came across this Cyber Monday air fryer deal at Best Buy and had to share. Not just that, it’s a deal I’m probably going to take advantage of myself! Best Buy is currently offering the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Analog Air Fryer for a low $30 with free shipping. Normally $60, it’s $30 — or half off — and an awesome discount! That deal is good for any of the colors available as well, whether you want a black, white, or blue air fryer! I’ll dig into why I’m so excited about this deal below, and why I’m grabbing one while I can!

The list of Cyber Monday air fryer deals is growing like any other, but this one definitely caught my eye — it also caught someone else’s, because it’s at the top of that list! The large 4.2-quart capacity can prepare up to 3.6-pounds of food at a time, enough for six or more people, and plenty for a big family. You don’t realize how much space you need until you start preparing food and snacks, but then it’s too late! This little unit does away with that problem and offers plenty of room but also delivers evenly cooked food even when it’s packed full! That’s thanks to the higher performance circular heat technology which essentially moves around the heat inside the cooking cavity to ensure everything is warmed properly.

Of course, air fryers, if you didn’t already know, are a much healthier alternative to deep frying foods and sometimes even cooking in an oven. They produce fewer oils and fats, but you still get a delicious crisp! Now, that’s true of all air fryers, not just this one. But back to the Bella Pro Series, it can air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat. The adjustable thermostat dials on top allow you to select cooking temperatures between a range of 175-degrees and 400-degrees Fahrenheit. A 60-minute timer will turn off the system when it completes its cycle too, ensuring your food doesn’t burn.

Finally, the non-stick pan and crisping tray included inside the basket are dishwasher-safe, so they’re easy to clean when you’re done preparing a meal. Right now, Best Buy is offering this excellent little device for $30 with free shipping, which is a discount of $30 — down from the normal $60 price. Don’t forget, that deal price is good for all three styles, whether you want matte black, blue, or white. Act soon though, the deal won’t be available for very long. I’ll be grabbing one too!

