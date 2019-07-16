Digital Trends
Amazon Prime Day deal: Winix air purifiers are up to 57% off

Timothy Taylor
By

Just a quick fact: You are exposed to more air pollution when you’re indoors than when you’re outdoors. Air contaminants get trapped indoors because the air doesn’t circulate as freely as it does outside. This can prove fatal to allergy sufferers and asthmatics and make everyone else more prone to respiratory illnesses.

An air purifier can significantly help lower such risks by improving the quality of the air you breathe. They filter the air of contaminants, allergens, dust, and other harmful particles. One of the world’s leading manufacturers of air purifiers is Winix, and very shortly, two of their bestselling air purifier models, the AM90 and the 5500-2, are getting irresistibly huge discounts on Amazon’s Prime Day.

WINIX AM90 – $104
winix air purifiers amazon prime day deal am90

Right now, the Winix AM90 is available on Amazon at a pretty good price of $200. But from now, July 16 at 4:15 p.m. to be precise, it gets an unbelievable discount of 48%, bringing its price down to $104.

The Winix AM90 air purifier is suitable for medium and large rooms up to 360 square feet in size. It features four stages of air filtration – a washable fine mesh pre-filter, a carbon sheet filter, a True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter, and the PlasmaWave filter – which guarantees optimum cleaning of the air you breathe. These filters have the power to capture 99. 97% of airborne pollutants and break apart odors, allergens, harmful vapors and other contaminants at the molecular level.

This air purifier is designed to work with Alexa. Through voice command, you can control it to perform functions like changing the fan speed or providing you with air quality information.

Speaking of air quality information, the Winix AM90 “reads” the air in your home through Smart Sensors and with the LED indicator it quantifies the air quality on a scale of good to poor (blue-amber-red).

WINIX 5500-2 – $110
amazon air purifier deals for allergy season winix 5500 2 1500x1000

Currently available on Amazon for $158, the Winix 5500-2 is getting a crazy 57% discount starting at 4:15 pm on July 16. This will bring its cost down from $250 to $110.

This air purifier also has True HEPA filtration capability that captures 99.97% of allergens and other airborne contaminants in your home. Air contaminants as small as 0.3 microns are filtered from the air so you can breathe easier. The washable AOC (Advanced Odor Control) Carbon Filter is made from activated carbon, which has the added benefit of eliminating unpleasant odors from the air.

Some unique enhancements found in the Winix 5500-2 include its PlasmaWave technology, which serves as a permanent built-in filter that collects and safely handles pollutants on a molecular level without emitting toxic ozone. Smart Sensors monitor the air in your home and automatically adjust the fan and filter settings, and a sleep mode keeps the unit running quietly at night. Designed for medium to large spaces, the Winix 5500-2 is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) approved for rooms of 360-square feet.

