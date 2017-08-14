Score a 4K-ready Xbox One S bundle with four AAA titles totally free

Last year Microsoft dropped the newer, slimmer Xbox One S console revision which brought 4K HDR capability to the Xbox, letting people enjoy many of their favorite games, Blu-ray discs, and streamed content in crispy Ultra HD. Since then, there have been a number of great Xbox One S bundle deals released, but this Amazon-exclusive package might just take the cake.

Along with a 4K-ready console and a second-generation, Bluetooth-capable wireless controller (which works on Windows 10 without needing an adapter), this Xbox One S bundle includes free digital download codes for the following four games:

Ghost Recon: Wildlands: The first true Ghost Recon title in half a decade, Wildlands is a co-operative tactical military shooter that puts players in the boots of special operations soldiers in a campaign against a ruthless Bolivian drug cartel. Plan and execute missions with up to three friends as you fight and explore with total freedom across a huge sandbox-style environment.

The first true Ghost Recon title in half a decade, Wildlands is a co-operative tactical military shooter that puts players in the boots of special operations soldiers in a campaign against a ruthless Bolivian drug cartel. Plan and execute missions with up to three friends as you fight and explore with total freedom across a huge sandbox-style environment. Forza Motorsport 6: The long-running Xbox-exclusive Forza series of racing games continues to impress, and Motorsport 6 boasts the biggest open world of any title in the series yet. You can choose from and customize over 450 cars and decide for yourself whether you want to race, play the new 70-hour-long story mode, or just cruise around at your leisure.

The long-running Xbox-exclusive Forza series of racing games continues to impress, and Motorsport 6 boasts the biggest open world of any title in the series yet. You can choose from and customize over 450 cars and decide for yourself whether you want to race, play the new 70-hour-long story mode, or just cruise around at your leisure. Halo 5: Guardians: Jump back into the armor of legendary Spartan Master Chief, as well the all-new Spartan Locke, in the fifth main entry in the best-selling Halo franchise. Halo 5: Guardians features two intertwining narratives as Locke hunts down the Chief who is himself trying to unlock the mysteries surrounding a new enemy. After you’re finished with the campaign, Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy hours of competitive multiplayer.

Jump back into the armor of legendary Spartan Master Chief, as well the all-new Spartan Locke, in the fifth main entry in the best-selling Halo franchise. Halo 5: Guardians features two intertwining narratives as Locke hunts down the Chief who is himself trying to unlock the mysteries surrounding a new enemy. After you’re finished with the campaign, Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy hours of competitive multiplayer. Recore: A unique new action-adventure title from Mega Man developer Keiji Inafune and the creators of Metroid Prime, Recore lets you build and customize your own robots (“Corebots”) who help you explore, fight, and solve puzzles in an ever-changing desert world as you try to solve the mystery of a disastrous failed colony mission.

Also included in the bundle is a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial which gives you access to multiplayer content, exclusive deals, and all the other benefits of a Gold membership right out of the box. This Xbox One S bundle can be yours for just $249 from Amazon after a $31 discount off of its usual price.

Amazon

MORE DEALS

Looking for more great discounts on games, consoles, and other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.