Living in this day and age has made it possible for us to make our homes smarter. A smart lock gives us the convenience of keyless entry while a security camera is a great complement to boost its security features. Luckily, Amazon has a sale that lets you have the ale Assure Deadbolt with its own Cloud Cam for $60 less. There is absolutely no reason to just get one or the other when you can have this bundle for just $310 instead of $370.

A quick do-it-yourself installation of this Yale Assure deadbolt is achievable in about 10 minutes with just a screwdriver and could work with a standard single-cylinder deadbolt. Truth be told there are many benefits that come with keyless entry as you can simply go through your door by inputting your pin code on to the backlit weatherproof touchpad, voice control with Alexa, or through the Key app. You’ll also be provided with a physical key on the off chance its battery needs to be replaced or when you just want to go old school. On the other hand, the inclusion of Amazon’s cloud cam not only gives you a set of eyes with 1080p Full HD video and night vision but also equips you with motion detection and two-way audio.

Gone are the days when you worry about forgetting to lock your door as you can simply do so through the Key app or by activating Auto Relock. Since keys are easily misplaced or duplicated, this Yale Assure deadbolt could just be harder to hack as you can get creative with up to 250 possible pin codes. You may use only one code for yourself while you can assign a few to recurring guests as well as grant temporary access to your housekeeper or dog walker.

With the Amazon Cloud Cam in place, you can keep tabs on your front door through the Key app, and any Alexa-enabled device like Fire TV, Echo Show, or Echo Spot. This makes it possible for Prime members to take advantage of the optional in-home delivery feature without posing any threat to security. Amazon sends you a notification of an upcoming delivery and authorizes a one-time entry for your deliveryman to slip in your package. Once delivery is complete, your door is relocked and you can take over control by blocking re-access.

Your home and family’s security is always a priority and this Yale Assure Deadbolt and Amazon Cloud Cam bundle is no less of a smart and instant solution with a load of features to boot. Amazon’s $60 discount just puts the icing on the cake.

