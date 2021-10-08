  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED today

By
White Nintendo Switch OLED in handheld mode.

Hurry! You can now buy the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED.

You’ll need to act fast, though. Launched at midnight, the much-anticipated console is in short supply, so you’ll be among the first to purchase it if you don’t want to find yourself in the same situation as customers desperately trying to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X before the holidays.

How to get the Nintendo Switch OLED today

Nintendo Switch OLED.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the console, we recommend purchasing it online through Best Buy and selecting collect from store at checkout (the option will only be available if there’s stock at a brick-and-mortar location nearby), then you’ll then be able to pick it up in a couple of hours.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to enable privacy features on Alexa

Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall.

How to access your favorite video streaming services on the Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show 10, video, Prime, TV, watch

How leveling up and progression works in New World

New World players in combat.

Space food isn’t all tasteless slop sucked through a straw

amateur radio operator calls space station and you can too nasa international

The best places to watch free movies online

Home Theater Popcorn

Best cheap SSD deals for October 2021

OCZ SATA SSD

Elon Musk says Tesla will move its headquarters out of California

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

The best refurbished MacBook deals and sales for October 2021

macbook pro 13 inch vs air m1

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for October 2021

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

$700 off an OLED TV AND free HBO Max? Don’t miss this LG TV deal

LG 65inch OLED 4K TV with glowing purple tree on the screen, on a white background.

Staples is practically giving away the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale at Staples.

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for October 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Roomba vacuums are insanely cheap at Walmart right now — hurry!

Irobot Roomba e6 wifi robot vacuum on a hardwood floor.