Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED today

Hurry! You can now buy the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED.

You’ll need to act fast, though. Launched at midnight, the much-anticipated console is in short supply, so you’ll be among the first to purchase it if you don’t want to find yourself in the same situation as customers desperately trying to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X before the holidays.

Check Stock at Amazon

Check Stock at Best Buy

Check Stock at GameStop

Check Stock at Walmart

How to get the Nintendo Switch OLED today

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the console, we recommend purchasing it online through Best Buy and selecting collect from store at checkout (the option will only be available if there’s stock at a brick-and-mortar location nearby), then you’ll then be able to pick it up in a couple of hours.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations