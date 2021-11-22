The best gifts for the stylish gamers in your life

We’ve evolved beyond the era of no-style gamers. Now, people pay up for all kinds of gaming apparel and accessories, like rainbow keyboards. In fact, some of us might want to update our style instead of looking into the next best hardware upgrade this holiday season. I once joked about writing a “top Black Friday deals list for e-girls.” This isn’t it, but it’s close enough.

These gifts keep quality, price, and aesthetics in mind. Products have to be at least decent quality at a reasonable price. You shouldn’t need to go broke to be stylish. Aesthetics are highly subjective, but many of these items should be familiar to those who browse “kawaii” gamer setups on YouTube and Tiktok. At the very least, enough of us like these items for them to be a thing.

Here are our top stylish gifts for gamers.

Charan Sakura Themed Keycaps: $29

Most gamers probably have a computer, even if they don’t have a designated gaming PC or laptop. So why not look into some keycaps that can add some cuteness to your keyboard.

Amazon is one of the easiest places to find keyboard caps with interesting designs. Cherry blossom keyboard caps like the Charan Sakura Themed Keycaps are especially popular because of their reference to Japanese culture and unique, delicate aesthetic. Charan in particular also has some other cool-looking, non-pink alternatives. If you’re not that into pastel aesthetics, maybe go for the Starry Sky or Knight sets instead. Other honorable mentions include Gliging’s Sunset Backlit Gradient Rainbow Keycaps and IJKT’s Pink Pokemon Themed Keycaps.

Those who want more customized or unique keyboard caps can also look on Etsy. However, these sets also tend to be more expensive because many of them are artisan items. That might not stop me from buying this sweet Strawberry Daifuku Keycap Set, though.

StickyBunny Cute Lunar Sky Nintendo Switch Skin: $40

Skins, shells, and decals remain some of the top ways to decorate your console. It can be a challenge filtering through all the basic designs in shopping results, so here are a few recommendations to start.

StickyBunny covers major consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch with its skins. Heck, it even makes them for the Nintendo Switch OLED. There are no PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S skins yet, though. I recommend Lunar Sky — a dreamy stars and skies design that comes in a range of pastels.

Labotech also sells cute anime-themed console skins to cater to all kinds of fandom fanatics. The Naruto Akatsuki PlayStation 5 Skin might tempt those who like street-style looks. On the other hand, the Sailor Moon Nintendo Switch Skin should stand out to those who gravitate toward sweeter styles. If you’re not an anime fan, Labotech also offers skins based on non-anime franchises like Spiderman and Halo.

GeekShare Sweet Sakura Theme Thumb Grip Caps: $10

Thumb grips add form and function to the average Joy-Con or controller. Thankfully, they come in sizes for different console controllers including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Think of them like pencil toppers: They can be cute, but how functional they are is up for debate.

GeekShare sells removable plates and silicone skins for consoles of all kinds. Most notably, the indie company sells many stylish skins for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. However, because we have console skins covered, let’s focus on their thumb grip caps. My favorites are the GeekShare Sweet Sakura Theme Thumb Grip Caps — a four-pack of light pink thumb caps with cherry blossoms imprinted in the silicone.

GeekShare has many other options in its catalog, too. For example, it offers plenty of pastel-colored paw print and fruit-related grip caps. Most of the other options come in packs of two different designs with two thumb caps each, or even four different designs with one thumb cap each.Uou can pick from one of the other many designs from the GeekShare catalog on Amazon.

Razer Kraken Kitty Headset: $150

Cat ear headphones are one of the trendiest accessories for gamers with aesthetic needs. However, quality comes with a price. I’d assume that most people would want cat ear headphones that look and sound good.

The Razer Kraken Kitty Gaming Headset is one of the most popular and readily available options. These “purrfect” PC accessories come in either black or pink with light-up ears that can change colors. They’re an “e-girl” staple along with the other Quartz Pink products in Razer’s catalog. However, the Kraken Kitty headset is a bit of an investment at $150. Black Friday might offer a small discount, but it typically doesn’t go down much. You can just get attachable ears if you don’t like the price or specs, though. Razer Kitty Ears can wrap around any headset and cost way less at $20.

There are also cat-ear headsets from smaller brands like the YOWU Cat Ear Headphones, which have been successful enough to land Hatsune Miku and Cardcaptor Sakura collaborations. These are one of the ones I’m watching for myself because they look adorable and have gotten great reviews. Plus, the brand has a banging Instagram.

Smoko Rilakkuma Light: $24

Screens offer enough light for gaming purposes, but some of us need the extra light in our life for whatever reason. So, instead of a basic lamp, why not have a plush-inspired one like Rilakkuma?

The Smoko Rilakkuma Light adds a cozy, cuddly vibe to just about any setup. It’s about 8 inches tall, which is only slightly bigger than my hand and shouldn’t take up that much space on a desk. Plus, it offers more of an ambient, warm-toned glow instead of a harsher light meant to brighten an entire room.

I’d recommend Smoko in general, since it has no end to cute mascot-themed lights. If you’re not a fan of Rilakkuma, you can get a boba buddy, frog, or even a potato. You can even get an extra-large potato. String lights are another alternative if you keep fire safety in mind. These babies can add some festiveness to a bookshelf, desk, wall — you name it.

Gengar Sweater: $48

This Gengar sweater has somehow made it into different corners of the internet, and it’s cute. You can get it on Amazon, Etsy, or Wish. If you’re feeling thrifty, you can probably find one through a secondhand seller on eBay or Depop.

I bought one of these earlier this year and always get compliments on it. No matter what kind of gamer you are, it’s hard to deny Gengar is one of the coolest Pokemon ever. The sweater has that edgy aesthetic that can fit with tons of different styles. Some sites say it’s a men’s sweater, but let’s be real: It’s unisex. Gengar doesn’t discriminate against guys, gals, or nonbinary pals. I bought medium, which is huge on me, and I love it. It’d probably also fit my boyfriend if I had one.

Also, fun fact, Valkyrae wore it (or at least one that looked a lot like it) on stream. It’s basically celebrity material at this point.

Editors' Recommendations