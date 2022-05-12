Alan Wake gets an AMC show, Switch port, and sequel update

Remedy Entertainment released a heap of Alan Wake news today, in celebration of the series’ 12th anniversary. For starters, Alan Wake Remastered will come to Nintendo Switch later in 2022. In addition, the studio has announced a partnership with AMC for the Alan Wake TV show, and revealed that it will not be releasing a trailer for Alan Wake 2 this summer.

Alan Wake Remastered — which launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2021 — is in development for Nintendo Switch and will launch digitally for the platform in fall 2022. Remedy explains the game will run on the console natively (as opposed to via the cloud). The company said it will provide an update on the Switch version “in the coming months.”

When Alan Wake 2 was announced in December 2021, Remedy confirmed it would show more of the upcoming game during the summer of 2022, providing an update on its development. However, the company will no longer publish a trailer or demo for the forthcoming sequel this summer, explaining that it needs more time to get it right.

“Everything with Alan Wake 2 development is going really well,” said Creative Director Sam Lake. “To create a proper, polished demo or a trailer takes a lot of effort, and it’s several months of work that could take away from development,” Lake added. It’s unclear when the developer will show off more of Alan Wake 2, but it’s possible we’ll see more by the end of the year.

Finally, Remedy provided an update in regards to the upcoming Alan Wake TV show, announcing a partnership with AMC Network. The network — best known for Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead — has acquired the rights to the Alan Wake TV series. “There’s still a long way to go for the series to become a reality, but we are excited, to say the least, about this latest development,” Remedy said.

