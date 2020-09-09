  1. Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will debut a week early alongside Xbox Series X launch

By

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is having its release date pushed up by one week. Ubisoft’s upcoming sequel will now launch on November 10 alongside the Xbox Series X and S.

Ubisoft announced the news directly after Microsoft revealed the release date and price of the Xbox Series X. Originally scheduled for a November 17 release date, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now the next generation’s big launch title.

The announcement tweet notes that the game will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on that date as well. The PlayStation 5 isn’t mentioned, but that may change as details about the console’s launch are expected soon.

Xbox One owners can upgrade the game to Xbox Series X for no additional cost, as Ubisoft will utilize the console’s Smart Delivery feature for the title.

Editors' Recommendations

Xbox Game Pass adds EA Play at no extra cost

how to use xbox game streaming on android with controller

Xbox Series X console will launch November 10 for $499

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

Xbox Series X and Series S could launch on November 10 for $299 and $499

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

Call of Duty: Warzone vehicles temporarily removed due to game-crashing glitch

call of duty warzone plunder guide cash bags

The best Intel processors for 2020

Intel Core i7 8th Gen hand scale

The best skateboarding games of all time

best skateboarding games of all time featured

The best wireless mice for 2020

The best Xbox 360 games of all time

Can you play the Nintendo Switch Lite on a TV?

How to add external games to your Steam library

How to organize your PlayStation 4 game library and make custom folders

how to organize ps4 game library 20200717101749

How to play Xbox One games on your PC

Xbox One S

How to stream on Twitch from a PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One

twitch troll arrested amazon purchase

How to restore your Nintendo Switch to factory settings

The ultimate guide to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Combat, suits, and mods