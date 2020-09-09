Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is having its release date pushed up by one week. Ubisoft’s upcoming sequel will now launch on November 10 alongside the Xbox Series X and S.

Ubisoft announced the news directly after Microsoft revealed the release date and price of the Xbox Series X. Originally scheduled for a November 17 release date, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now the next generation’s big launch title.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2020.

Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console.

Upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/dGukVP5U8g — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 9, 2020

The announcement tweet notes that the game will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on that date as well. The PlayStation 5 isn’t mentioned, but that may change as details about the console’s launch are expected soon.

Xbox One owners can upgrade the game to Xbox Series X for no additional cost, as Ubisoft will utilize the console’s Smart Delivery feature for the title.

