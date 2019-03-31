Digital Trends
Gaming

Best Buy allegedly leaks what Joker will look like in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Aaron Mamiit
By

Joker from Persona 5 will soon be making his way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC fighter, and Best Buy may have leaked what the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts will look like in the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

One of the featured items in the Video Games section of the weekly ad of Best Buy for March 31 to April 6 is the Fighters Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which will grant players access to five new fighters that will be added to the brawler’s already massive roster. The ad features an image of Joker, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2018 as the first DLC character for the game.

best buy may have leaked render for joker in super smash bros ultimate

Joker’s image on the Best Buy ad, however, has never been seen before, and there is speculation that it may be his render for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Joker’s pose in the allegedly leaked image also looks like a possible amiibo pose, so it may be his Nintendo figurine that was revealed.

Until now, Nintendo has not revealed gameplay information for Joker. If the leaked image by Best Buy is indeed his render for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it would seem that there will be no delay in the character’s expected addition to the game’s roster this April.

Another clue on the imminent arrival of Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was spotted by twitter user SomeKidNick.

The change from “Approaching: April” to  “Approaching” has some players concerned that Joker’s addition will be pushed back, but the more likely explanation is that Nintendo made the change to avoid redundancy, as April is finally here.

A Reddit thread that discusses the change also contains speculation on when in April Joker will arrive to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In Persona 5, there are a few significant dates in April in the in-game calendar, including Joker moving in to Cafe LeBlanc on April 9 and awakening his first Persona on April 11. Atlus is also set to reveal more information about the mysterious Persona 5 The Royal on April 24.

In other rumors, the remaining four DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will allegedly be Erdrick from the Dragon Quest series, Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden, Steve from Minecraft, and The Marine, also known as Doomguy, from the Doom series.

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
The Division 2 review
Gaming

The Division 2 promised big strides in accessibility. But did it deliver?

Ubisoft has been vocal about their focus on providing accessible options for as many players as possible, and The Division 2 is the latest to make its case. We spoke with them and a number of players about features and room for improvement.
Posted By Diego Arguello
The Valve Index VR headset
Virtual Reality

Valve Index VR headset revealed, more info coming in May

The Valve Index was teased, confirming rumors that the gaming company is working on its own virtual reality headset. More information about the Valve Index will be coming in May, which could also be the device's release date.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sega Genesis Mini
Gaming

Sega Genesis Mini release date and price revealed, along with first 10 of 40 games

The Sega Genesis Mini will finally roll out in September with an $80 price tag, following the retro console trend started by Nintendo and Sony. The first 10 of the device's 40 pre-loaded games have also been revealed.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
valve pauses artifact updates to fix issues
Gaming

Valve to fix ‘deep-rooted issues’ with Artifact instead of releasing updates

Valve admitted that there are "deep-rooted issues" in Artifact, and that it will focus on fixing the problems instead of rolling out updates. It remains to be seen if the changes will revive interest in the digital card game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
corsair hs70 gaming headset sale
Gaming

Grab this sweet Corsair wireless headset for a discount this week

All throughout March, Corsair offered a range of its peripherals for discounted prices on Amazon. The month of details continues into the first week of April, as you can pick up the Corsair HS70 wireless headset for 20 percent off.
Posted By Steven Petite
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
driveclub servers shutdown in 2020
Gaming

Driveclub servers to shut down in 2020: No more multiplayer races, season passes

Sony will shut down the Driveclub servers on March 31, 2020, giving players just one more year to enjoy the racing game's online features. Only the single player and offline modes will remain after the specified date.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
razer turret for xbox one review 2 gaming keyboard 9
Gaming

The Razer Turret for Xbox One will make you feel like a gaming god. Sometimes.

With a sleek aesthetic, performance that rivals Razer’s PC keyboards, and versatility, the Turret could become a great option for gamers on the Xbox One. But there are a few limitations that stand in its way, including limited game…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
skyrim grandma will be in the elder scrolls 6 shirley curry and todd howard
Gaming

Skyrim Grandma will appear in The Elder Scrolls 6 through photogrammetry

Bethesda will use photogrammetry technology to add the likeness of Shirley Curry, known as Skyrim Grandma, to The Elder Scrolls 6. It will likely be a long while before fans see Curry's character in action though.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit