Sneak peeks pique interest: Here are the best game trailers of E3 2018

E3 2018 has begun, and with the wave of new game announcements have come several excellent game trailers. These short videos give publishers a chance to show their game to the public rather than just tell us why we should buy it, and a few of these have stood out to us as exceptionally effective. From the loudest and biggest AAA games to smaller-scale, intimate titles, these are the best game trailers of E3 2018.

‘Anthem’

Electronic Arts and BioWare chose to save the best for last at EA Play 2018, EA’s pre-E3 celebration. Following a so-so traditional cinematic trailer for Anthem, the development team at BioWare sat down with host Andrea Rene to show off an incredible cooperative mission. Multiple players — armed with their Javelin suits — soar through the air as they search for the source of a poison being weaponized by the local “Scars” before they discover it originated underground. As the teammates move forward, they’re bombarded with enemies and make use of their special abilities, such as a rocket barrage, to take out several targets at once. They’re soon forced to venture even further underground before coming face to … something with a giant bug creature before the trailer cuts away.

We would have loved to see that boss fight, but Electronic Arts has certainly piqued our interest. We can’t wait to see more of Anthem, and a longer playable demonstration is available for those attending EA Play.

Anthem is out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22, 2019.

‘Unravel Two’

Unravel Two was announced and released during EA Play 2018, and its trailer certainly has us looking forward to controlling the adorable Yarny once again. Stripped of his “spark,” Yarny is joined by a blue friend in his journey this time around, which means Unravel Two is playable cooperatively. In the trailer, we see our two heroes escape from a vulture-like bird by using a combination of platforming and puzzle-solving, and Coldwood’s environmental design is just as sharp as it was in the original game. We also see Yarny in peril similar to what Lara Croft faced in 2013’s Tomb Raider, as he’s sent flying off a ship in the middle of a vicious storm and his yarn begins to, well, unravel. We’ll cross our fingers that he and his friend aren’t harmed too much in this sequel.

Unravel Two is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

‘Sea of Solitude’

Jo-Mei Games gave viewers a peek at its adventure game Sea of Solitude during the EA Play press conference, highlighting how the game explores themes of loneliness and depression. Characters gradually turn into monsters as they succumb to these negative feelings, and we see protagonist Kay morph into a terrifying, shadowy version of herself as she attempts to discover how to reverse her transformation. The trailer gives us a good sample of Sea of Solitude‘s art style, which features similar colors to Rime, but with just enough darkness and disturbing imagery to make it stand out.

Sea of Solitude will release in early 2019.

‘Halo Infinite’

Rather than announce a new numbered entry in the series, Microsoft and 343 Industries instead revealed Halo Infinite. Despite the name, this is the next chapter in Master Chief’s story, and the game will focus on his story rather than that of another Spartan or marine. The trailer didn’t give too much away, but several other marines are seen walking with Master Chief trailing behind them, and it takes place — at least in part — on a Halo ring. This was teased during the Legendary ending of Halo 5: Guardians.

No release date was given for Halo Infinite, but it will be on both Xbox One and PC.

‘Devil May Cry 5’

Nero and Dante return in Devil May Cry 5, and the game was announced with a brilliant trailer during the Xbox E3 conference, with director Hideaki Itsuno on stage to introduce it. The teaser we saw — bolstered by a nice techno beat — showed Nero tearing into disgusting, giant demons with the flair we expect from the series, and despite its darker tone, they still leave room for a few jokes. We also get a brief look at combat, which appears to be just as polished as 2013’s DmC: Devil May Cry, and Nero even appears to have some sort of fancy futuristic skateboard. We want more.

‘Fallout 76’

Bethesda Game Studios still hasn’t revealed exactly what Fallout 76 is, but during its spotlight at Xbox’s E3 press conference, director Todd Howard revealed that its game world will be four times the size of Fallout 4. During the short teaser, we saw a man in power armor witness the nuclear bombs dropping, and we see his still-armored corpse buried into the ground as survivors explore the landscape. As a prequel to the rest of the series, it has the potential to give us more context to the geopolitical conflict that led to the apocalypse, even if it isn’t a traditional role-playing game.

‘Gears 5’

It has only been two years since the release of Gears of War 4, but The Coalition brought a trailer for Gears 5 to the Xbox press conference, and it didn’t disappoint. We’ll be playing as Kait this time around, and the trailer showed a variety of playable environments, including snowy areas and green ravines that would look at home in an Uncharted or Tomb Raider game. The conflicts we see in Gears 5 will not just be between humans and the Swarm, but between humans and other humans — it has the potential to shake up the series’ formula when it arrives in 2019.

‘Doom Eternal’

Id Software absolutely knocked it out of the park with the 2016 Doom game, and the studio — including game director Marty Stratton and creative director Hugo Martin — is back for Doom Eternal. The teaser trailer for the game shows the famous Doomslayer on Earth, where demons run rampant, and he closes the choke on his Super Shotgun and gets ready to kick some ass.

Doom Eternal will feature twice as many different demons as the first game, and Id Sofware promises the Doomslayer will feel even more powerful. The game will arrive in 2019, and we will get our first look at gameplay during Quakecon in August.

‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’

A knack for killing Nazis can be passed onto your children, as MachineGames demonstrated with the first trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Set in 1980s Paris, Wolfenstein: Youngblood stars B.J. and Anya’s twin girls, who are fighting the fascists together. The game will be playable solo, but it will also feature cooperative play so both sisters can team up. Wolfenstein: Youngblood arrives in 2019, and a separate virtual reality experience called Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is also on the way. We’re ready to kill more Nazis regardless of platform, and can’t wait to see the new ways we’ll get to do it.