 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best last-minute gifts for Nintendo Switch owners

Noah McGraw
By

Is the gamer in your life very hard to shop for? Well, if they have a Nintendo Switch, they won’t say no to adding another game or accessory to their collection. We’ve pulled out some of the best options that every Switch owner will love this holiday season. We’ve started with our go-to picks, then listed a bunch of additional options at the bottom.

PowerA Wireless Switch Controller — $45

A red wireless Switch controller with Mario on it.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

For the Switch, Nintendo finally fell in line with Xbox and PlayStation and built a standard button layout on the Joy-Cons. That being said, the Joy-Cons aren’t very comfortable to hold for a long time. If you want to play your Switch like you would every other console, the simplest option is a wireless controller. PowerA makes a nice one. As a bonus, it has Mario on it.

Purple and Orange Joy-Cons — $80

Purple and orange Joycon controllers for Switch.
Nintendo

You really can’t go wrong with more Joy-Cons. Even if the Switch owner in your life has two sets, they can always swap them around to switch up the color. Joy-Cons also aren’t known for their durability. It’s always nice to have backups on hand. This purple and orange set is reminiscent of Wario and Waluigi’s color scheme, so if you’re sending gifts to a Mario fan who likes the gruesome twosome, this is a good option.

Trending Deal:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $51, was $60

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Motorcycle
Nintendo

Make sure you slyly see if they already own Breath of the Wild, because it was the most popular Switch game when it came out in 2017. We’re including it in our spotlighted list for two reasons: It’s arguably the best Switch game, and it currently has a rare discount. Breath of the Wild is an open-world Zelda game like no other, with a huge sandbox and lots of toys to play with. The sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, expands on those toys, but nothing quite beats the original.

More Gifts for Nintendo Switch Owners

Here are some more accessories and games that the Switch owner in your life might enjoy. If something is on sale, we’ve noted its original and discounted price.

  • PowerA Joycon Grip —
  • PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock —
  • Bluey: The Video Game —
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze —
  • Sonic Superstars —
  • Super Mario RPG —
  • Hori Mario Kart Racing Pro Wheel —
  • Rocketfish Joy-Con Racing Wheel Two Pack —
  • EOVOLA Switch Accessories Kit —
  • Caikvwen Switch Case —

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best board game deals: 7 Wonders, Clue, Codenames, and more
best board game deals 2023 playing 7 wonders

Some days, it can feel like board games are the only remaining way for adults to play in a thoughtful, engaging manner that don't involve a computer or phone. They can, depending on the game, also be great for children and overall encourage a great sense of social communication in the land of the physical. Unfortunately, those physical components can be quite expensive and it isn't rare to find some of the best board games selling for $40, $50, or even more. But board gamers are tactics masters and know the art of holding off and striking when the time is right. For the purchasing of board games, that means waiting for board game deals to come around before making a purchase.

The following deals are divided into the two categories of under $25 and over $25, as that is a dividing line for many people in terms of what they're willing to pay for a game. However, a deeper look will see the following deals provide games across different genres, complexities, and age ranges. You'll find everything from casual party games to real brain burners. Enjoy.
Best board game deals under $25

Read more
Best Xbox Series S deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

Microsoft's Xbox Series S, the more affordable counterpart of the more powerful Xbox Series X, was made for gamers who prefer to go completely disc-less. The Xbox Series S can still play the most popular titles though, and it's still pretty quick by today's standards. Whether you're thinking of buying the console, or you're looking for discounts on games and accessories, we're here to help. We've rounded up the best Xbox Series S deals below, so you won't have to spend time looking elsewhere.
Best Xbox Series S deals

The Xbox Series S only comes with 512GB of storage, but for casual gamers, that's more than enough -- though you have the option of buying storage expansion cards for more space. It's also highly recommended that you sign up for Xbox Game Pass -- in addition to enabling online play, a subscription will let you access a vast library of games, so you'll never run out of titles to try and get hooked on. Check out the Xbox Series S deals featuring these add-ons, but you need to hurry with your purchase if you're interested because some of these bargains will end soon.

Read more
Best Xbox Series X deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Xbox Series X on a table.

The Xbox Series X, Microsoft's flagship video game console that's competing against Sony's PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch, offers phenomenal performance with an extremely efficient cooling structure that allows it to remain surprisingly quiet while pushing out 12 teraflops of processing power. The Xbox Series X works amazing with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which grants access to a massive library of titles that you can play as long as your membership remains active. If you're interested in Xbox Series X deals for the console, as well as its games and accessories, we've rounded up the top offers below, but since we're not sure how long they'll remain online, it's highly recommended that you make your purchases quickly.
Best Xbox Series X deals

If you don't own the Xbox Series X yet, you're missing out on a powerful console. Discounts don't happen often, so the offers that we've rounded up here aren't expected to last long. Whether you just want the console, or you prefer getting it with a bundled game or an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you're going to get great value, especially if you're able to pocket the savings from below.

Read more