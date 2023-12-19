The best last-minute gifts for Nintendo Switch owners

Is the gamer in your life very hard to shop for? Well, if they have a Nintendo Switch, they won’t say no to adding another game or accessory to their collection. We’ve pulled out some of the best options that every Switch owner will love this holiday season. We’ve started with our go-to picks, then listed a bunch of additional options at the bottom.

PowerA Wireless Switch Controller — $45

For the Switch, Nintendo finally fell in line with Xbox and PlayStation and built a standard button layout on the Joy-Cons. That being said, the Joy-Cons aren’t very comfortable to hold for a long time. If you want to play your Switch like you would every other console, the simplest option is a wireless controller. PowerA makes a nice one. As a bonus, it has Mario on it.

Purple and Orange Joy-Cons — $80

You really can’t go wrong with more Joy-Cons. Even if the Switch owner in your life has two sets, they can always swap them around to switch up the color. Joy-Cons also aren’t known for their durability. It’s always nice to have backups on hand. This purple and orange set is reminiscent of Wario and Waluigi’s color scheme, so if you’re sending gifts to a Mario fan who likes the gruesome twosome, this is a good option.

Trending Deal:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $51, was $60

Make sure you slyly see if they already own Breath of the Wild, because it was the most popular Switch game when it came out in 2017. We’re including it in our spotlighted list for two reasons: It’s arguably the best Switch game, and it currently has a rare discount. Breath of the Wild is an open-world Zelda game like no other, with a huge sandbox and lots of toys to play with. The sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, expands on those toys, but nothing quite beats the original.

More Gifts for Nintendo Switch Owners

Here are some more accessories and games that the Switch owner in your life might enjoy. If something is on sale, we’ve noted its original and discounted price.

PowerA Joycon Grip —

PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock —

Bluey: The Video Game —

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze —

Sonic Superstars —

Super Mario RPG —

Hori Mario Kart Racing Pro Wheel —

Rocketfish Joy-Con Racing Wheel Two Pack —

EOVOLA Switch Accessories Kit —

Caikvwen Switch Case —

