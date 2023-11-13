 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Consoles, games, and more

The Black Friday and Cyber Week deals have dropped, earlier than ever this year it seems. Retailers are ready to get this thing started, but that’s good news for you — all of us, really — because the competition means we’re going to see some fantastically-low prices this year. While everyone else is shopping the best Black Friday deals for TVs, computers, smart home goods, and more, some of us are on the lookout for great gaming console deals, specifically on the Nintendo Switch. If that’s you, listen up, because we’ve scoured the shopping world for some truly amazing Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, some you can even shop as early as today. We’ve found deals on the console itself, including bundles, popular games, and even some accessories. So, put down that gamepad, kick up your feet, and let’s get ready to grind out some levels.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal with Mario Kart game and online membership.
Nintendo

One of the top deals to shop is Best Buy’s bundle that includes the as a full game download, plus three months of Switch Online membership for just $300. Normally, the Switch does not come with a game and it certainly does not come with three months of online for free. Mario Kart alone is worth $50, on sale, so you’re saving at least that with the bundle, plus the $8 for the online membership.

Of course, there are a few other fantastic Nintendo Switch console deals available too:

Best new Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Digital) and 3-Months Online Membership —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED (white) —

Best refurbished Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

  • Nintendo Switch Lite Geek Squad Refurbished —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Geek Squad Refurbished —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: TotK Geek Squad Refurbished —

The best Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch against a white background.
Nintendo

Of course, you’re going to need some games to play with that brand new Nintendo Switch, even if you buy a bundle deal — more games gives you more of a selection. Here are all of the best Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deals out there:

  • New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe —
  • Nintendo Switch Sports —
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe —
  • Octopath Traveler II —
  • Pokemon Legends Arceus —
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury —
  • Super Smart Bros Ultimate —
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom —

The best Nintendo Switch accessory Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con used sideways.
Shutterstock / catinsyrup / Nintendo

Accessories are next on the list including protective cases, storage expansion cards, and much more. Here are all of the best Nintendo Switch accessory Black Friday deals:

  • Insignia universal go case for Switch/Switch OLED —
  • PDP multi-screen protector kit —
  • PowerA Joy-Con charging dock —
  • Hori Split Pad Pro handheld controller for Switch —
  • PowerA enhanced wireless controller —

Best Dell Black Friday deals: Save on laptops, monitors, desktop PCs
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

There's no need to wait for Black Friday deals because retailers like Dell have already rolled out some of their offers for the shopping holiday. Whether you're planning to buy a new laptop, monitor, or desktop computer, Dell surely has something that will fit your budget. We've rounded up the best Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now to help you decide quickly on your purchases, since you need to hurry to make sure that you're able to take advantage of the bargains. Any of these prices may return to normal at any moment, so act fast.
Top 3 Dell Black Friday deals
Dell S2721QS 4K monitor -- $240, was $330

If you're looking for monitor deals to upgrade an outdated display, you should consider the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. You'll be getting sharp details and vivid colors on its 27-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you'll also experience less stuttering and screen tearing with AMD's FreeSync technology. Your neck and eyes will stay comfortable with the help of the monitor's height-adjustable stand and Dell's ComfortView Plus that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Read more
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals: Cheapest prices today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

With the big event coming up fast, we're spotting some early Black Friday deals already. There are some great discounts on gaming laptops in particular if you simply can't wait any longer to make a purchase. Below we've picked out some awesome Black Friday gaming laptop deals with something for nearly every budget and including all the biggest names in the field. Let's guide you through the deals now.
Today's Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
HP Victus 15 (Intel) -- $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today's most popular games, but you'll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more
Early PS5 controller Black Friday deal saves you $20 on an official model
A person holds up a PS5 controller.

When we think of Black Friday, we think of a great time to get cool stocking stuffers and hobby essentials for our loved ones just as much as big ticket items for ourselves. This year, we're finding that early Black Friday deals are giving us the best of both worlds, especially now that Walmart's Black Friday deals have launched. For example, the official PS5 DualSense controller (one of the best controllers in its own right) is on sale now for just $49. That's $21 down from its usual $70 price point, making it a great way to help open up multiplayer gaming for yourself, a friend, or kid. Just tap the button below to shop for yours today, or keep reading if you need to know more about it.

Why you should buy a PS5 DualSense controller
Sometimes we can look down on the original of something, preferring more fancy alternatives that come out later and refine the model. The PS5 DualSense controller, however, is innovative in its own right. We've praised its haptic feedback, which makes you feel the weight of your actions as you pull on the controller's triggers, since we first discussed the PS5 DualSense's innovations and we're no less happy now. Just pair the controller with a PS5 compatible headset and you're ready for multi-sensory immersion.

Read more