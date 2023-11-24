 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Xbox Series X Black Friday deals: Consoles, games, and accessories

Briley Kenney
By
Xbox Series X on a table.
Xbox

You’re here. I’m here. We’re all here for the best Black Friday deals, which, unsurprisingly, dropped earlier than ever this year and are continuing on what is officially the day. While there are a ton of deals out there on TVs, smart home devices, and home goods, game consoles are definitely the sweet spot. If you’re ready to grab a new Xbox Series X, then you’ll want to listen up. We’ve searched across the interwebs, looking at all the different retailers, to find some of the best prices and discounts. We’ve found quite a few, and not just on the console, but also games, accessories, and more.

Best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals

A black Xbox Series X and controller against a black background.
Microsoft

Some of the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals include bundles with games. It’s worth noting that when you buy the console, normally, it does not come with any games. This is an excellent opportunity to take it right home, set it up, and dive into a game. Here are the deals we found:

  • Xbox Series X 1TB —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB with Diablo IV —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB with 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold —

Best Xbox Series X game Black Friday deals

A group of cars parked together in Forza Motorsport.
Xbox Game Studios / Microsoft

There are a ton of Xbox Series X game Black Friday deals, more than what we could cover here, but here are a few of our top picks:

  • Steelrising —
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition —
  • EA Sports FC 24 —
  • Resident Evil 4 —
  • Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition —
  • Elden Ring —
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition —
  • Diablo IV —
  • Starfield —
Don't Miss:

Best Xbox Series X accessory Black Friday deals

A close look at the buttons and joystick on the Xbox Recon controller.
Microsoft

Accessories are always good to have, like more storage, controllers, chargers, and beyond. If you want to talk to your buddies while you play online, you might consider these Black Friday gaming headset deals. Here are all of the best Xbox Series X accessory Black Friday deals we’ve found:

  • Rocketfish rechargeable battery pack —
  • HyperX Cloud Stinger wired gaming headset —
  • RIIG 800 Pro HX wireless gaming headset for Xbox —
  • Seagate 1TB storage expansion card for Xbox Series X | S —
  • Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and magnetic pedals —

If you’re not sold on the Xbox Series X there are also some great Black Friday Xbox Series S deals happening now. And if you’re after a different console, don’t miss these Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Switch is a great choice if you want a capable handheld, you can play anywhere, which the Xbox can’t do.

LiveLast updated November 24, 2023 4:39 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Briley Kenney
    Briley Kenney
    Senior SEO Copywriter
    Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
    Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals: Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and more
    Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

    Lenovo makes an astonishingly large array of different types of laptops, with everything from the humble Chromebook to the noble gaming laptop included. Black Friday deals are officially here today, so you can get a large number of these products at a greatly discounted price. To help you cut through the chafe, we've select our favorite Black Friday laptop deals from the Dell collection and placed them below.

    For now, we're sticking to laptops directly on the Lenovo website, as you'll have the greatest opportunity to customize your new pickup there. That being said some of the best Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals and Amazon Black Friday deals are also Lenovo laptops, so don't hesitate to buy from other sources.
    Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals

    Read more
    Best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals: Add more storage to your PS5 now
    The WD Black SN850 internal SSD being installed in a PlayStation 5.

    Two things are happening to you right now if you own the original PlayStation 5. One, today is Black Friday. Two, you're expecting to get a lot of the best PS5 games for Christmas and you may realize that you won't have enough storage space for all of your save files and other media. These two are highly connected in that we're finding great Black Friday deals for you. You've had your system for awhile and, even if the internal SSD on your PS5 was that of the larger 1TB hard drive version, that space might be filling up fast. It's time for another PS5 SSD, which you can get on sale today for Black Friday as part of Black Friday external hard drive deals. See our top choice below, as well as a few great alternatives. Then, be sure to send a link to these PS5 Black Friday deals to your friends and parents, there's some games you might want later for Christmas and they'll take the hint.
    Best PS5 SSD Black Friday deal

    The WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, which was made for compatibility with the PlayStation 5, will add 1TB of extra storage space to the console, so you'll be able to install even more PS5 games. The internal SSD offers speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, which will allow it to keep up with the performance of the console, and with the WD_BLACK Dashboard, you'll be able to monitor its health. It also comes with a built-in heatsink to make sure that it doesn't overheat even when you've been playing for hours. Right now, the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, originally priced at $180, is down to just $80 from Amazon for Black Friday, for savings of $100.

    Read more
    77 best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, TVs, and more
    Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

    Amazon is one of, if not the, biggest online retailer. That makes it a major player in Black Friday deals. It also means there is a massive flood of discounts that can be hard to sift through. We've done the work for you, so keep reading if you don't have time to search yourself. We've pulled the best Amazon Black Friday deals for several categories, including TVs, headphones, smartwatch, smart home tech, and more.

    Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

    Read more