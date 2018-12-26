Digital Trends
Gaming

Not everything can be Fortnite: The biggest gaming fails of 2018

Steven Petite
By

As 2018 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on another year in gaming. Wonderful AAA games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and God of War enthralled millions across the world, and yes, Fortnite became even more popular.

Publishers are also now starting to change content models when it comes to paid expansions in the age where games as a service is king. And the battle royale genre has exploded even more thanks to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s excellent Blackout mode.

But not everything can delight. This year, gaming surely wasn’t immune to a few colossal disappointments and blunders. These are the biggest gaming fails of 2018.

‘Fallout 76’

fallout 76 bug mutant players fallout76welcometochilis
Moon_Bears/Twitter

When Bethesda announced Fallout 76, the multiplayer-oriented entry in its revered post-apocalyptic franchise, fan reaction was mixed. The Fallout series has always been known as a single-player experience. And a very good one at that. Upon launch, Fallout 76 became this year’s Mass Effect: Andromeda, a stunning failure that wasn’t ready for primetime in the slightest. Fallout 76 currently holds a 52 on Metacritic for PS4 and 49 on Xbox One, shockingly low averages for a AAA game from a well-known studio.

Fallout 76 plays like an early access game, with far more bugs than a typical Bethesda game. Even worse, there’s just not much of worth to do in this massive depiction of West Virginia. With very little story to speak of and derivative quest design, it’s easy to get bored. And for a game that has a multiplayer focus, Fallout 76 is decidedly lonely due to the fact that the server cap is 24. You can walk for hours upon hours without seeing another player.

To make matters even worse, the canvas bag that was supposed to come with the expensive Power Armor edition was missing. Bethesda’s initial response was to give players 500 Atom (a $5 value) to purchase items in-game. Of course, that gesture made a lot of people angry. Bethesda changed its tune and will deliver the canvas bags early next year, but will anyone be playing Fallout 76 in early 2019?

CD Projekt Red’s very disappointing tweets

cyberpunk 2077 review hands on 2692

CD Projekt Red makes some very good games and runs a pretty cool storefront. Unfortunately, its Twitter presence was anything but great in 2018. On three separate occasions, CD Projekt Red’s tweets were subject to immense controversy.

First, GOG tweeted out an image of a tombstone to mark the arrival of a Postal 2 expansion. The tombstone had the inscription “Games Journalism: Committed Suicide Aug 28, 2014.” The date referenced is commonly known as the beginning of the infamous harassment movement known as Gamergate. GOG later apologized for the tweet, saying it meant no harm by it.

Not long after the Postal 2 tweet, the Cyberpunk 2077  account responded to a fan question with: “Did you just assume their gender?” This is a phrase frequently used to mock transgender people. Met with backlash once again, CD Projekt Red issued another apology, promising that it meant no harm.

Finally, in October, GOG tweeted, “Classic PC games #WontBeErased on our watch. Yeah, how’s that for some use of hashtags.” GOG had co-opted the transgender rights hashtag to talk about PC games. Once again, it was a terrible look.

Hopefully, CD Projekt Red starts taking its big platform more seriously in 2019.

GameStop makes light of domestic violence

madden 19 ultimate team progression guide nfl 20180809225750

During E3 2018, the largest video game retailer in the world tried to make a joke about Madden 19, and it was an absolute disaster. In response to a fan question that joked about the game having a battle royale mode, the official GameStop account wrote: “If it does — we got dibs on Ray Rice.”

Former NFL running back Ray Rice assaulted his then girlfriend in an elevator in 2014. The gruesome and disgusting video of the incident released later that year and Rice was effectively banished from the NFL.

GameStop’s “joke” was not just in poor taste, it was incredibly offensive to the many women who have been victims of domestic violence. The retailer quickly apologized.

‘The Quiet Man’

the quiet man game review

There’s bad and then there’s The Quiet Man, the latest game from Square Enix starring a deaf protagonist that punches and kicks his way through a gang for… reasons. The Quiet Man featured combat that was clunkier than a bad PS2 game, horrid animations, and a convoluted story that made absolutely no sense due to its lack of sound.

In a patch called “Answered”, the game can be replayed with sound and subtitles but even that didn’t make the game any better. Frankly, The Quiet Man takes home the award for worst game of the year.

The ‘Diablo Immortal’ saga

MMO | Diablo Immortal Hands-on
Blizzard Entertainment

BlizzCon 2018 featured a surprise Diablo announcement, just not the one fans were hoping for. To close out the opening ceremony, Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal, a mobile game. Fans wanted a Diablo 4 announcement, so Diablo Immortal was viewed by many as a slight against the core audience of the action RPG franchise.

While fan outcry was probably a bit dramatic — ahem, the guy who asked if it was a joke during a Q&A — Blizzard seriously underestimated how fans would react to the news. For that, Blizzard earns a spot on this list. Diablo Immortal, though, looks pretty fun, and Diablo 4 is in development.

Battle Royale doesn’t always win

Radical Heights

The runaway success of Fortnite, PUBG, and most recently Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode has led numerous developers to test the waters of battle royale. This year we learned that battle royale can also flop — hard.

In April, Cliff Bleszinski’s Boss Key Productions released Radical Heights in early access. Radical Heights was a 1980s-infused battle royale game with cartoonish visuals. It wasn’t even ready for early access, though. The servers became a ghost town almost immediately and Boss Key Productions closed a month after Radical Heights launched.

Remarkably, Radical Heights wasn’t the biggest battle royale flop of 2018. Independent developer Xaviant surprise-released The Culling 2, a sequel to its melee-focused battle royale experience. Sadly, Xaviant turned The Culling 2 into a very bad rehash of PUBG. Less than a week after a launch that featured desolate servers and terrible gameplay, Xaviant removed the game from storefronts and refunded those who purchased it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
pirate mmo atlas launch delays frustrate gamers ghost ship
Gaming

Pirate MMO ‘Atlas’ frustrates gamers and streamers with launch delays

Atlas, the pirate MMO from the studio behind ARK: Survival Evolved, has caused frustration among gamers due to launch delays. In one instance, after a countdown timer to the game's release reached zero, nothing happened.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
heres whats coming in windows 10 build 11099 hello
Computing

Is Microsoft making a 4K webcam for Windows 10 and Xbox One?

Microsoft is reportedly developing several webcams that will be launched next year. One of these devices is rumored to be a 4K webcam that will work on both Windows 10 PCs and the Xbox One, with Windows Hello support.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
discords video chat feature better than we hoped discord mem 2
Gaming

Discord secures $150 million in funding, valued at over $2 billion

Discord is hugely popular chat app for gamers, but the company is seeking to move into selling games as well. Now Discord has announced that it has secured $150 million in funding, with a valuation of $2.05 billion, to expand its store.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Gaming

These voice actors put the 'Oomph!' in 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

There's one thing that truly makes Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4, and it's the voice actors' authentic portrayals of the characters. Here are some of the people behind your favorite Spidey characters.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Gamer group saves Christmas for boy who lost his Nintendo Switch

An 8-year-old boy in the U.K. left his Nintendo Switch at the back of an Uber ride. A gamer group decided to save Christmas for the boy by replacing his lost Nintendo Switch, as well as the five games that also went missing.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
dragon quest xi s nintendo switch japan 2019
Gaming

‘Dragon Quest XI S’ for Nintendo Switch set to launch in Japan next year

Square Enix revealed that Dragon Quest XI S for the Nintendo Switch will launch in Japan in 2019. The RPG will not be a direct port though, as its title suggests, and it will come with a major change that will affect the game's ending.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
celeste switch review 9
Gaming

Need a new Switch game? These will scratch the itch without emptying your wallet

Besides its great AAA games, the Nintendo Switch also has plenty of cheaper options. Here are some great Nintendo Switch games under $20, including some new versions of old classics.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
console games gift guide the wolf among us season one
Gaming

‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ already cancelled even before Telltale Games shutdown

The second season of The Wolf Among Us was already cancelled even before Telltale Games shut down in September. The project had a shoe-string budget and did not make it through early development, according to former employees.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Product Review

This Alienware curved display delivers the performance and visuals gamers crave

Alienware’s restrained design approach and performance-packed specs give the Nvidia G-Sync-capable AW3418DW a lot of versatility, making it ideal for gaming and productivity tasks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Gaming

Battle royale games dominated 2018, and there was room for two survivors

2018 is approaching its end, and if there's one video game genre that dominated the year, it's battle royale. These were the winners of battle royale in 2018, as well as one game that has some catching up to do.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best cheap xbox one games 2017 s review 9
Gaming

Xbox One vs. Xbox One S: Is a midtier upgrade worth your money?

With three different Xbox One models, it's all too easy to get confused. To help you decide between the original Xbox One and the midtier Xbox One S, we've put together a handy spec comparison.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin