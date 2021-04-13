Nintendo has announced a new addition to the Switch Lite family, It comes in a “fresh” new blue color and will be available for $200 upon its release on May 21, 2021, just like the other Switch Lite systems.

The Switch Lite system is Nintendo’s cheaper, handheld-only console that does not dock to a TV like the original Switch. It comes in a variety of colors including gray, pink, yellow, and turquoise. This new shade of blue, which harks back to the GameCube’s color, was revealed on the official Nintendo Twitter account.

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021

This new blue Switch Lite will launch on the same day as Miitopia. The Switch port of the Nintendo 3DS game comes with new features such as additional customization options.

First released in 2019, it’s clear the Switch Lite line has been lucrative for Nintendo. On its own, this line of systems has already reached 13.53 million units shipped, nearly surpassing the overall lifetime sales of the Wii U. In total, the Nintendo Switch reached 79.87 million units shipped (including the Switch Lite) worldwide as of December 31, 202o.

The announcement of the new blue Switch Lite system comes on the heels of reports of potential Switch shortages due to lack of parts.

There have also been reports of an upgraded Nintendo Switch system in the works that will likely launch at the end of 2021 or in early 2022. The reports suggest that it will be able to output in 4K, and will feature faster processing power and a better battery life. Nintendo has yet to confirm the existence of an enhanced Switch system.

