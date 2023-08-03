 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Do you need to play the first two Baldur’s Gate games before playing 3?

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Baldur’s Gate 3 is officially out of early access and first impressions imply that it could be one of the best games of 2023. While there aren’t many scored reviews out (critics only had a few days with the game before launch), several “reviews in progress” have shared some glowing thoughts on the massive computer role-playing game (CRPG). We’ve published our own early thoughts, which align with the critical consensus, noting that it could very well be the best Dungeons & Dragons video game ever.

With so much hype around the release, there’s a question that might spring to mind: Do you have to play Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 before playing 3? That would involve going back to play two enormous games from over 20 years ago, which seems like an overwhelming task. If that’s stressing you out, don’t worry: There’s great news for newcomers.

Recommended Videos

Do you have to play Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 before playing Baldur’s Gate 3?

A female adventurer with scales on her face.
Larian Studios

The short answer here is no, you absolutely don’t need to play the first two Baldur’s Gate games to play 3.

Despite being the third game in a dense, lore-filled franchise, Baldur’s Gate 3 is kind of a standalone story set in the same world. It’s so far removed from its predecessors that it’s set over 120 years after the events of Baldur’s Gate 2. That’s not to mention that it’s the work of an entirely different studio. The original games were created by Bioware, but the latest installment comes from Divinity developer Larian Studios. As such, it’s an entirely fresh spin on the series.

Think of it this way: It’s like you’re playing a totally new campaign set in an established fantasy world. There are plenty of details and clear references that those who love Baldur’s Gate will catch, but they aren’t necessary to understanding the wider story. The adventure does a great job at explaining any locations, races, or lore bits it introduces. You can go in fresh and enjoy a fantasy story about evil mind flayers and eyeball parasites without much confusion.

The thing you may want to be a little more familiar with is Dungeons & Dragons, or tabletop games at large. Baldur’s Gate 3 is built on the D&D 5th edition rule set, adapting tons of its complexities. You might want a baseline understanding of how things like stat modifiers, critical successes, inspiration points, rests, and spell preparation work, and the game does a fairly good job at explaining those complexities. Combat is pretty easy to get the hang of and skill checks are streamlined in ways that always make it clear how bonuses effect your rolls. As someone who’s played a lot of D&D, I found it much easier to grasp the rules as they appear here.

If you need some help grasping the basics, we’ve got some starter guides up that’ll help you pick a class, perform non-lethal attacks, and more.

Naturally, if you’re the kind of person who loves getting immersed in a fantasy world, you might want to dive into the old games to better understand the world. Consider that more of background reading than a requirement, though. Everything you need to know is in Baldur’s Gate 3 itself.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Summer Game Fest returns just before E3 2023 next June
The official artwork confirming Summer Game Fest's return on June 8, 2023.

Geoff Keighley has confirmed when Summer Game Fest will return in June 2023. It will begin with a live kickoff show on June 8, 2023, placing Keighley's game announcement alternative less than a week before E3's grand (intended) 2023 return.
Unlike past years, Summer Game Fest Live Kickoff 2023 will feature a live audience, like Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards. It will take place in the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, with tickets going on sale in early 2023. It will still be livestreamed across platforms like YouTube and Twitch, though. It's currently unknown who's participating, how long Summer Game Fest will run afterward, or if it will feature a Summer Game Fest Play Days-like element for fans. Still, Keighley says all of that info will be revealed ahead of the event next year, teasing what people can expect. 
"In keeping with tradition, we'll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months," Keighley says in a press release. 
That June 8 start date, and the other Summer Game Fest events likely to follow, put Keighley's show just ahead of E3 2023. The ESA and ReedPop plan to bring E3 back between June 13 and June 16, 2023. With five days of lead time on E3, Summer Game Fest can coexist with the long-running gaming conference and encompass the plethora of publisher showcases that tend to precede E3.
Geoff Keighley made it clear that he wants Summer Game Fest and E3 to coexist for a while. "We've had extensive conversations with ReedPop about E3," he said in an interview with Epic Games Store. "I think it'll kind of fit together and flow kind of from what we're doing into what they're doing and stuff. E3, to me, is this kind of master brand that represents gaming news in June."
With the start date of Summer Game Fest confirmed, the coexistence of these two summer gaming events is a reality. Summer Game Fest returns on June 8, 2023.

Read more
Splatoon 3 players: You need to download the Nintendo Switch Online app
The new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model.

Splatoon 3 just wrapped up its launch weekend, with players flooding into Inkopolis to live the life of a kid-squid. If you're one of those players, there's a handy companion you're going to want to bring along to the Turf War: the Nintendo Switch Online app.

Nintendo's historically under-supported mobile app is primarily used as a tool for players who want to use voice chat in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For Splatoon 3, however, it has several other purposes -- some of which allow players to earn exclusive gear not found in the game itself.

Read more
Splatoon’s story explained: All the lore you need to know before Splatoon 3
Two squid kids and a squid fighting.

Nintendo, with a few exceptions, doesn't tend to put the plot or story of their games front and center. Aside from series like Zelda, most of its major franchises keep the lore somewhat in the background, but that doesn't mean there isn't a ton of it to uncover if you're willing to do a little digging. Even their primarily multiplayer-focused series Splatoon, in which you play as a cute squid-kid hybrid, has a massive amount of story and lore details that many players could easily miss.

The story content in the Splatoon games only gives a piece of the story puzzle, with the majority coming from the Sunken Scrolls and environmental clues. The result is a quite dark tale that spans thousands of years prior to you picking up your first ink pistol and splatting your friends. If you thought this series was nothing but a bright and colorful romp, the full story of the series may change how you view the ongoing battle against the Octolings. Here's the entire story of Splatoon so far, just in time for Splatoon 3.

Read more