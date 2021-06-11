Building an awesome battle station is not just about having a great desk or gaming rig. It’s also about having a comfortable place to sit. So, if you have everything else set up, it’s time to think about some worthy seating. Fortunately, there are a ton of gaming chair deals out there, if you know where to look. The best ones provide support for your lower back, arms, and neck, so you can stay focused on the action.

Staples is offering crazy deals on the Emerge Bonded Leather Gaming Chairs. The Emerge Vortex in black and green is $130, which is $100 off the full price. The Emerge Vartan in red and black is $170, which is also $100 off. Both come with free delivery or one-hour pickup at a nearby store. Also, they look sick!

Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair (Green/Black) — $130, was $230

It doesn’t matter if you’re gaming for several hours or just a few minutes — you’ll want to be comfortable while you do it. The Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair is comfortable, adjustable, and supportive.

It has built-in armrests, which flip up when you don’t need them. Lumbar support at the rear keeps your lower back protected and your posture upright. The back is tall enough to give you a place to rest your head. Never underestimate the power of a headrest, especially during long gaming sessions!

It’s on wheels and supports up to 275 pounds. There are also height, tilt tension, and tilt lock adjustments so you can customize where you’re seated in relation to the monitor and desk.

It comes in black and bright green, with color contrast stitching that’s attractive but not overdone.

The distance from the floor to seat is about 17.8 inches to 21.6 inches, while the overall dimensions are 45.9 inches to 49.7 inches tall, 28.4 inches wide, and 30.1 inches deep. You will have to assemble the chair, but it comes with detailed instructions and should be relatively easy to do. It meets all ANSI/BIFMA standards, if that’s something you’re concerned about.

Staples is offering $100 off the chair, which brings the final price down from $230 to $130. You also get free delivery, or you can pick it up at a local store about an hour after you order — as long as you buy it during business hours.

Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair (Red/Black) — $170, was $270

The Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair has a lot of the same features as the Vortex, except it’s black and red. It also supports a 135-degree recline, so you can lean back when you need a moment of composure.

It comes with a head and lumbar pillow, offering added comfort and support, both of which are removable. You get height, arm, and tilt adjustments, with locks to save your preferred configurations.

The dimensions are 49.9 inches to 53.8 inches tall, 29.2 inches wide, and 27.6 inches deep. Some assembly is required, and it meets all ANSI/BIFMA standards.

Staples will give you $100 off the chair, which brings the final price down from $270 to $170. Free delivery or pickup is included.

