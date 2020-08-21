  1. Gaming

Epic wanted special treatment from Apple, according to new evidence

By

Apple has responded to Epic’s lawsuit in kind, claiming that the gaming giant requested special treatment on multiple occasions due to its status, evidenced via emails from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney. Sweeney, on August 13, tweeted that Epic was not looking for a unique deal with Apple, but the iPhone maker produced three emails from Sweeney that claimed otherwise.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of worldwide marketing, claimed Sweeney had contacted the company asking for “a ‘side letter’ from Apple that would create a special deal for only Epic that would fundamentally change the way in which Epic offers apps on Apple’s iOS platform.”

The App and Google Play Stores take a 30% cut of in-app purchase revenue for Epic and other developers alike. On Thursday, August 13, Epic implemented an in-app purchase bypass that offered players a discount if they purchased the in-game currency V-Bucks directly from Fortnite.

Schiller continued to say in Apple’s filing that Epic was looking for a way to get around the company’s in-app purchases. The morning Fornite launched its in-app purchase bypass, Sweeney sent out an email to Apple beforehand declaring the company’s intent. While Sweeney and Epic were looking for special treatment, the email stated, “we hope that Apple will also make these options equally available to all iOS developers.”

Eric asked for a restraining order that would temporarily put Fortnite back on the App Store while the legal issues are handled following its removal. A hearing regarding that restraining order is scheduled for Monday, August 24.

“In the wake of its own voluntary actions, Epic now seeks emergency relief. But the ‘emergency’ is entirely of Epic’s own making,” Apple claimed in its return filing. The company added that if Epic would simply abide by the rules of the App Store, Fortnite could return to the platform.

Fortnite on mobile is a huge moneymaker for Epic. By May 2020, $1 billion in revenue was made from in-app purchases on the App and Google Play stores since the game launched on mobile two years ago, according to analytic company Sensor Tower. Of that revenue, 30% went directly to Apple and Google. Epic, in a move to keep more of its money, offered V-Bucks at a 20% discount if players purchased the in-game currency directly from Fortnite.

Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their respective storefronts, although Android devices have access to other marketplaces, including Epic’s own. Epic has since weaponized its player base against the companies, but it has taken particular aim at Apple. Epic notably released a parody of Apple’s historic 1984 commercial for the original Macintosh.

Epic maintains it has the interests of consumers and other developers at heart, but the documentation from Apple could imply otherwise.

Editors' Recommendations

New Fortnite tournament pokes fun at Apple App Store ban

fortnite tournament apple ban v213br freefortnitecup 1900x600 797261667

The latest money grab: iPhones for sale on eBay with Fortnite installed

fortnite joker poison ivy the last laugh bundle

How to play Fortnite on PS4

how to play fortnite on ps4

iPhones with Fortnite installed hit eBay for crazy prices

The best multiplayer games on PC

everything you need to know about apex legends season 5 featured

Baldur’s Gate 3 will enter early access on September 30

Baldur's Gate 3

Game Pass adding Resident Evil 7, losing Red Dead Redemption 2

E3 organizer apologizes after sharing article about ‘games for women’

Rocksteady faces backlash for inaction regarding alleged sexual harassment

The best TVs for gaming in 2020

How to gameshare on an Xbox One

hob now arrives xbox one microsoft review macro logo 2 1500x1000

How to gameshare on PlayStation 4

Two people play a soccer game on PS4

This 27-inch Dell 4K FreeSync gaming monitor is a no-brainer at only $300

27 inch dell qhd gaming monitor deal best buy summer sale 2020 s2719dgf

Deathloop is latest victim of coronavirus-related gaming delays

The Sims: Spark’d ends with its first winners and an uncertain future