Publisher THQ Nordic revealed that Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, the remake of the 2011 Wii platformer, will be hitting all modern platforms on September 24, and that it’s now available for preorder.

While the original game was a Wii exclusive, Rebrushed will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Preorders are now up on their respective platforms, and those who get in their orders early will receive a couple of bonuses. One is the Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Costume Pack, which includes three alternate costumes for Mickey: Steamboat Willie, Brave Little Tailor, and Football Mickey. Players will also be able to play the game 24 hours early, although this doesn’t apply to PC.

Most players will buy the game digitally for $60 full price, but THQ Nordic also announced a collector’s edition, which is also now up for preorder, and comes with a physical copy for the platform of your choice.

The $200 collector’s edition also includes a bunch of extras.

A collector’s steelbook

A 28-centimeter Mickey Mouse paintbrush statue

An Oswald the Lucky Rabbit keychain

A vintage-designed Mickey Mouse tin sign

Six Epic Mickey postcards

The Epic Mickey: Rebrushed costume pack

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a remake of Epic Mickey, a 2011 platformer developed by Junction Point Studios and published by Disney Interactive Studios. It was directed by Warren Spector, best known for his work on the Ultima series and Deus Ex. He made a surprise appearance in the release date trailer that was posted on Tuesday (posted above), although it’s unclear what his involvement was on the remake, which is being handled by Purple Lamp.

And this is indeed a remake. While Epic Mickey was lambasted for the clunky Wii controls that made it difficult to paint in the world, Digital Trends found in a demo that redesigning for the Switch controls has fixed a lot of those issues. While it doesn’t look visually distinct from the original, it’s been remade from the ground up.

