 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed launches this September with a $200 special edition

By

Publisher THQ Nordic revealed that Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, the remake of the 2011 Wii platformer, will be hitting all modern platforms on September 24, and that it’s now available for preorder.

Recommended Videos

While the original game was a Wii exclusive, Rebrushed will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Preorders are now up on their respective platforms, and those who get in their orders early will receive a couple of bonuses. One is the Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Costume Pack, which includes three alternate costumes for Mickey: Steamboat Willie, Brave Little Tailor, and Football Mickey. Players will also be able to play the game 24 hours early, although this doesn’t apply to PC.

Most players will buy the game digitally for $60 full price, but THQ Nordic also announced a collector’s edition, which is also now up for preorder, and comes with a physical copy for the platform of your choice.

A render of the Epic Mickey Rebrushed Collector's Edition. You can see physical editions for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, Steelbooks, a 28cm Mickey statue, a vintage Mickey tin sign, an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit keychain, and postcards.
THQ Nordic

The $200 collector’s edition also includes a bunch of extras.

  • A collector’s steelbook
  • A 28-centimeter Mickey Mouse paintbrush statue
  • An Oswald the Lucky Rabbit keychain
  • A vintage-designed Mickey Mouse tin sign
  • Six Epic Mickey postcards
  • The Epic Mickey: Rebrushed costume pack

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a remake of Epic Mickey, a 2011 platformer developed by Junction Point Studios and published by Disney Interactive Studios. It was directed by Warren Spector, best known for his work on the Ultima series and Deus Ex. He made a surprise appearance in the release date trailer that was posted on Tuesday (posted above), although it’s unclear what his involvement was on the remake, which is being handled by Purple Lamp.

And this is indeed a remake. While Epic Mickey was lambasted for the clunky Wii controls that made it difficult to paint in the world, Digital Trends found in a demo that redesigning for the Switch controls has fixed a lot of those issues. While it doesn’t look visually distinct from the original, it’s been remade from the ground up.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Best PS5 SSD deals: Add more storage to your PS5 from $125
A 2TB WD Black

When the original PlayStation 5 came out, you were essentially stuck with the storage that came inside, which was often a bit too small, given how most modern games can hit 70-100GB without a sweat. Unfortunately, at the time, you couldn't really expand the internal storage because there weren't any SSDs that could work with the PS5's architecture, but a few years down the line to today, there are a ton of excellent SSDs for the PS5 that are worth grabbing. Just be aware that there are certain SSDs that are made specifically to work well with the PS5, so you can't really just go and grab any SSD. We've gone into the reasons below.

We've also collected some of our favorite SSD deals below. That said, if you haven't picked up a PS5 yet, be sure to check out these excellent PS5 deals, and if you already own one, maybe check out these PS5 game deals to expand your library.
Our favorite PS5 SSD deal

Read more
How to finish Hornsent Grandam’s quest in Shadow of the Erdtree
A player talking to hornsent in Shadow of the Erdtree.

 

One of the more interesting and rude NPCs added to Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is Hornsent Grandam. This surly old woman is locked away in a corner of the Land of Shadow, but doesn't appear to have a quest if you find her right away. Of course, FromSoftware being the team it is, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to this character. It's a bit tricky to work out, but Grandam does have a small story to complete that can be missed if you go too far. Here are all the steps and rewards you get for following it through.
How to complete Hornsent Grandam's quest

Read more
Xbox, PlayStation, and PC: Is Elden Ring cross-platform?
Characters fighting on horseback in Elden Ring.

When it launched in 2022, Elden Ring was an immediate hit. The challenging game took everything great from previous FromSoftware titles and merged it with a sweeping open world to explore -- letting players venture in any direction just a few minutes after starting the game. That also made it incredibly daunting. Not only did you have to contend with nightmarish monsters and rage-inducing combat, but you had to figure out how to best reach your next destination without stumbling upon enemies that were twice your skill level.

Thankfully, Elden Ring makes use of a (cryptic) multiplayer system, allowing you to explore the Lands Between with a buddy by your side. You can also read and leave messages for other players, giving them tips and tricks to guide their journey. But is Elden Ring cross-platform, or are you stuck playing with folks on the same platform as you?

Read more