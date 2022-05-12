Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 8 quests and how to complete them

Epic Games has once again added a new batch of Fortnite challenges for you to complete. For week 8 of chapter 3, season 2, there are plenty of quests to complete, each rewarding you with XP toward the battle pass. This week’s quests are slightly tricky, but with our guides, you’ll be able to get through them with ease.

These are the new week 8 challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 2, week 8 quests

Call in an Air Strike on a Tank (1)

Deal Damage to Enemies with the Combat SMG (500)

Deal Damage to Opponents from 10 Meters or Less with the Drum Shotgun (150)

Detonate Remote Explosives While Sliding (2)

Plant Saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters (3)

Refuel a Repair Torch at a Gas Pump (2)

Travel 1,000 Meters in the Choppa (1,000)

Season 2, week 8 quest guide

Call in an Air Strike on a Tank (1)

During season 2, many quests have sent us to Command Cavern, and this week is no exception. For this quest, head inside Command Cavern and look for an airstrike, which will appear as a gold ground loot item. Pick it up and then head outside to the eastern side of this area where you’ll find a tank. Throw the airstrike onto the tank and a plume of red smoke will appear, followed by a bombardment from above. There doesn’t need to be an enemy in the tank — as long as the airstrike hits the vehicle, it’ll count.

Deal Damage to Enemies with the Combat SMG (500)

Each week, Fortnite features quests that require you to deal damage with specific weapon types. For this week, you need to use the Combat SMG, which is found in chests and as floor loot. You need to deal 500 damage, which isn’t too difficult, but if you’re struggling, head to Command Cavern and deal damage to the NPCs in this area.

Deal Damage to Opponents from 10 Meters or Less with the Drum Shotgun (150)

This quest is similar to the previous, so head to good old Command Cavern once again and get your hands on a Drum Shotgun. Once you find it, walk right up to an enemy NPC and start blasting. You’ll easily deal 150 damage, as long as you aim for the head.

Detonate Remote Explosives While Sliding (2)

For this one, head to one of the airships or another busy area to find a remote C4. You need to find two, so once you have both, throw them somewhere, and then slide down a steep hill. While you’re in motion, detonate the C4 explosives before you stop moving. The steeper the hill, the more time you’ll have to detonate the C4.

Plant Saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters (3)

Just south of Greasy Grove are multiple bomb crater clusters (as shown in the map above). Here, you’ll find numerous plant saplings, as indicated by blue, translucent plants sticking out of the ground. There are three of them, and when you arrive, all of them will appear on your radar. Simply interact with all three and you’ll earn credit for completing this challenge.

Refuel a Repair Torch at a Gas Pump (2)

This challenge is a little tricky because it’s heavily dependent on luck. For this, we advise landing around Tilted Towers since it’s close to several different gas stations. While here, do your best to loot as much as you can so you can get your hands on the Repair Torch. Use some of it so the ammo depletes, then walk up to a gas pump and you’ll be prompted to refill the ammo. For this, you need to refuel twice, so make sure you use the Repair Torch again to deplete its ammo before using the gas pump again. Once you’ve refueled twice, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge.

Travel 1,000 Meters in the Choppa (1,000)

The toughest part about this challenge is getting into the cockpit of a Choppa, but thankfully, we’ve got a map (thanks, Fortnite.gg) of all the spawns around the island. For this quest, we advise landing at whichever location is farthest away from the path of the Battle Bus at the start. Once you get into a Choppa, simply fly around until the challenge unlocks. You need to travel 1,000 meters, but if you get eliminated before you reach that amount, you can still pick up where you left off in a separate match since it’s cumulative.

