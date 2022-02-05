Fortnite chapter 3 guide: The Foundation quests and how to complete them

LAlthough Fortnite season 1, week 9 already had a new batch of challenges, Epic Games is treating us with an additional list, this time tied to The Foundation. This is a character based on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and if you complete the latest challenges, you’ll get all the associated gear and cosmetics. The list itself is lengthier than you might be used to, with 10 quests for you to complete. Thankfully, each of them rewards you with a nifty cosmetic item, meaning you can select whichever ones you want to skip or complete.

Below is a list of all The Foundation challenges, along with guides for completing them in Fortnite.

The Foundation quests

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Covert Cavern (3)

Hire a Character and Travel 1,000 Meters with them (1,000)

Deal Melee Damage to Opponents (100)

Snipe an Opponent with a Sniper Rifle While Crouching (1)

Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary (3)

Use Shield Potions in a Single Match (4)

Assist in Eliminating Gunnar (1)

Deal Headshot Damage to Players with Common or Uncommon Weapons (500)

Deal Damage to Opponents from Above with Shotguns or SMGs (1,000)

Land at a Seven Outpost, then Finish Top 10 (2)

The Foundation quest guide

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Covert Cavern (3)

Kicking off the list is a relatively easy one. Simply open three chests and/or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern, which is on the northwest side of the island. It’s in between Camp Cuddle and Logjam Lumberyard. Keep in mind, you can mix and match between ammo boxes and chests, and you don’t need to search all three in a single match to complete the challenge.

Hire a Character and Travel 1,000 Meters with them (1,000)

There are NPCs littered around the map who can be hired to assist you. The map above shows the locations of NPCs who can be hired. Keep in mind, it’ll cost you 95 bars to hire one of these characters. After you’ve done so, simply travel 1,000 meters with them and you’ll earn credit for completing the objective.

Deal Melee Damage to Opponents (100)

After that, you’ll need to deal 100 damage to an opponent with a melee weapon. The easiest way to do this is to attack an NPC since they’re typically not aggressive until you strike them first. Alternatively, you can do this on a real player, but we recommend downing them first so they can’t fight back. Make sure you play in team-based modes (as opposed to Solos) if you want to use this method.

Snipe an Opponent with a Sniper Rifle While Crouching (1)

Much like the previous quest, this one is best done on an opponent who’s downed. Play in any team-based mode, down an enemy player with the weapon of your choice, then crouch, and finish them off with a sniper. You can certainly complete this quest on a moving target, but it’ll be much more difficult to do so.

Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary (3)

For the next challenge, you need to visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary, which are all marked on the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg). The blue circles represent Seven Outposts, the purple circle is for Mighty Monument, and Sanctuary is indicated by the yellow circle.

You don’t need to visit all three areas in the same match to earn credit for this challenge.

Use Shield Potions in a Single Match (4)

As you play, you’ll come across Shield Potions (assuming you’re looting regularly). You’ll probably complete this challenge naturally, especially if you’re an aggressive player. To complete this one faster, loot as much as possible, and then take damage so you can continuously heal. Make sure you use the small Shield Potions before the large ones so you don’t waste any.

Assist in Eliminating Gunnar (1)

This one is tricky, simply because Gunnar is hard to take down. Thankfully, you don’t need to be the person who delivers the final blow. Gunnar is found right in the middle of Covert Cavern, typically walking around surveying the area. We advise using a sniper or explosives from afar to deal damage safely. Then, use whatever you have to finish him off. It’s much easier to complete this if you have three additional teammates assisting you, but if you’re playing solo, it’s still possible if you play it smart and come prepared. Make sure you land close to Gunnar so you don’t risk another player eliminating him before you can deal damage yourself.

Deal Headshot Damage to Players with Common or Uncommon Weapons (500)

Common weapons are either Gray or Green, which are easy to come by around the map. This challenge will likely take you a little while since you have to deal 500 damage, but if you play in Team Rumble, you’ll have ample opportunities to finish it. There are a few strategies you can use to be efficient with this one, such as dealing headshot damage to downed opponents, or by waiting for enemy players to interact with a Supply Drop. We like using assault rifles since they can deal damage from afar and are far more forgiving than a sniper, but go with whatever you’re comfortable with.

Deal Damage to Opponents from Above with Shotguns or SMGs (1,000)

Once again, Team Rumble is going to be your best bet with this challenge. As long as you’re above the player you’re shooting at, you’ll earn credit for this one. Simply land on a structure above players and dish out attacks with an SMG or shotgun. You have to deal 1,000 damage, which will take a while, but thankfully, it doesn’t need to be done in the same game.

Land at a Seven Outpost, then Finish Top 10 (2)

For the final challenge, you’ll need to land at one of the Seven Outposts on the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), and last until the top 10. This is tricky, but if you play conservatively and don’t attract attention to yourself, you’ll have a much easier time completing it. We were able to pull this off in Solos, but if you’re struggling, try your luck in team-based modes. Hide in bushes, stick close to the storm, and don’t attract attention to yourself to outlast the competition.

