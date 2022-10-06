Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 3 quests and how to complete them

The next batch of Fortnite quests is live, and this week, Epic Games has lots of new ways for us to earn XP. These new quests are a little trickier than usual, but if you plan ahead, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting through them.

These are the newest Fortnite challenges and how to complete them.

Season 4, week 3 quests

Deal damage to opponents with a Marksman Rifle from at least 75m away (150)

Deal damage to opponents with SMGs or Assault Rifles (1,000)

Deal damage to Supply Llamas (500)

Destroy Chrome structures (100)

Gain shields from JellyFish, Shield Fish, or SlurpFish (200)

Land at The Driftwood and collect gold bars in a single match (2)

Visit Reality Tree and Herald’s Sanctum in a single match (1)

We recommend utilizing the new Cobra DMR for this quest, as it’s highly accurate at long-range. Then, keep your eyes peeled for an enemy player and when they appear to be around 75 meters away, use a ping to check to see how far away they are. Then, assuming they’re at least 75 meters away, connect with a few shots and you’ll earn credit for this quest. You need to deal 150 damage, but it doesn’t have to be within the same match.

Deal damage to opponents with SMGs or Assault Rifles (1,000)

You’ll likely earn credit for this one by playing naturally. Be on the lookout for an assault rifle of your choice and then make your way to a high-traffic area like Tilted Towers or Herald’s Sanctum. Here, you’ll probably come across a slew of enemies, so do your best to deal damage to them from afar. You don’t have to damage your foes from any specific distance, so as long as you’re connecting with your shots when using an SMG or Assault Rifle, you’ll earn credit for this one in a couple of matches depending on your skill level.

Deal damage to Supply Llamas (500)

This quest is a pain because it’s uncommon to come across Supply Llamas. These are the large llama piñatas that contain rare loot. They spawn randomly around the map and when you get close, they begin running away. We recommend using a Grapple Glove to zip around the map, making it easier to spot them. We also advise having a long-range weapon of some kind, such as an Assault Rifle. You can actually deal all 500 damage to just one Supply Llama, so try and keep up with it as it runs away. If it disappears before you can deal 500 damage, you can pick up where you left off in a separate match.

Destroy Chrome structures (100)

Open your map and you’ll see all the areas with Chrome, such as Herald’s Sanctum, Shimmering Shrine, and Cloudy Condos. Land at one of these spots and you’ll find plenty of items covered in Chrome. These can be anything, from grass to buildings and trees. This quest might take a while to complete since you have to destroy 100 structures, but if you land at one of the lower-traffic areas, you should have an easier time completing this one. Herald’s Sanctum is likely the busiest, so we recommend Shimmering Shrine instead, especially since there are so many hiding spots here.

Gain shields from JellyFish, Shield Fish, or SlurpFish (200)

To complete this quest, we recommend landing somewhere by a body of water, such as at the lake north of Tilted Towers. Head to the dock, grab a fishing rod, and cast your line into the water. Keep fishing until you come across one of the aforementioned fish that offer shields. Once you have them, you’ll need to consume the fish to gain shields, so we recommend getting your hands on plenty of them to complete this quest quickly. Thankfully, you don’t need to earn all 200 shields in one match.

Land at The Driftwood and collect gold bars in a single match (2)

The Driftwood is a floating pirate ship that migrates to different areas around the map periodically. Currently, The Driftwood is floating just northwest of Flutter Barn, but depending on when you’re reading this, it might be in a totally different location. Be sure to check your map to see where it is. Once you land, do your best to loot as much as possible to come across gold bars. If you’re having trouble finding chests, search the very bottom of the ship, where you’ll find a few more.

Visit Reality Tree and Herald’s Sanctum in a single match (1)

This one can be a little annoying, but if you use a vehicle, you’ll have an easier time completing it. Land at Reality Tree first and then head southeast to the road where you’ll find a couple of vehicles. Then drive it over to Herald’s Sanctum and as soon as you arrive, you’ll earn credit for this quest.

