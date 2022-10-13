Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 4 quests and how to complete them

The latest Fortnite quests are live, this time for Chapter 3, Season 4, week 4. A handful of the new quests are actually quite tricky or are luck-based, making this particular list more challenging to complete.

Thankfully, we’ve got all the tips you’ll need to get through this week’s list with ease. These are the new Fortnite challenges and how to complete them.

Season 4, week 4 quests

Deal damage to wildlife (1,000)

Eliminate a bounty target with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle (1)

Headshot opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle (15)

Open a lock with a key, and a safe in a single match (2)

Survive storm phases (10)

Throw a launch pad at Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine (1)

Use a Port-A-Bunker in different matches (2)

Deal damage to wildlife (1,000)

This quest is straightforward, but it will take you a bit of time since you need to deal 1,000 damage to wildlife. There are animals all over the map, especially in between main hubs. Be on the lookout for wolves, chickens, and boars as you play. You can also eliminate the wolves that spawn from The Herald at Herald’s Sanctum. This is the easiest way since they keep respawning. Either way, you’ll likely make progress toward this naturally as you play — just make sure to prioritize taking down wildlife to complete this quest quickly.

Eliminate a bounty target with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle (1)

For this quest, we advise using the new Cobra DMR, which works well from afar. Head to a major hub like Tilted Towers or Rocky Reels and initiate a bounty by interacting with a nearby bounty board. Keep in mind, you need to secure the final blow with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle, but you can use other weapons to damage the opponent before then. If you’re struggling, it helps to play in a team-based mode, so you can down the opponent first before swapping to a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle to finish them off.

Headshot opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle (15)

The wording for this challenge is a little misleading. You don’t need to headshot 15 different opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle — you just need to secure 15 headshots with the aforementioned weapons. This means you can headshot the same enemy multiple times to earn credit. You can also perform this quest on NPCs, making it much easier. We recommend battling it out against The Herald at Herald’s Sanctum since they tend to stand still, allowing you to secure headshots with ease.

Open a lock with a key, and a safe in a single match (2)

This is yet another poorly-worded quest. You need to open a lock with a key and also open a safe within the same match. It’s best to keep your eyes peeled for keys first since they’re harder to come by (though, if you happen to come across a safe first, don’t hesitate to open it). Keys are rare spawns that appear as floor loot and from chests, so we recommend landing at a high-traffic area like Tilted Towers, where there’s plenty of loot. Once you find a key, look on the map for vaults, which are indicated by locks.

Depending on when you find a key and where you are in relation to the closest vault, this might be tricky. So, it’s recommended to land around a vault so that if/when you do find a key, you’re close enough to visit before the storm closes in. The other thing to consider is that there are vaults that require two keys, which yield better rewards, along with safes. So, if you happen to come across two keys, you’ll be in good shape after visiting a vault with multiple locks.

Ultimately, this quest will be a tricky one since it’s luck-based.

Survive storm phases (10)

This quest is a simple one. You’ll get through it by simply playing naturally, so even if you aren’t the best player, you’ll likely survive at least a couple of storm circles, especially if you play it safe. If you’re concerned about your skill level, play with a team and stick to the buildings, away from enemies, to survive.

Throw a launch pad at Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine (1)

As you play, keep your eyes peeled for a launch pad, which spawns as floor loot or from chests. We recommend landing close to Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine so you’re nearby if you find a launch pad. Once you’ve got your hands on a launch pad, make your way to one of the aforementioned areas and place it on the ground to complete this quest.

Use a Port-A-Bunker in different matches (2)

This is a relatively straightforward quest, so make sure you’re on the lookout for a Port-A-Bunker as you play. Remember, these items can be found as floor loot or from chests, or even from eliminated opponents. You have to use one Port-A-Bunker in two separate matches, so keep that in mind during your play sessions.

