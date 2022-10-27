Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 6 quests and how to complete them

A new set of challenges have been added to Fortnite, this time for Chapter 3, Season 4, week 6. These challenges offer a healthy mix of objectives that range in difficulty. However, you’ll have a much easier time with all of them if you come prepared.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete all of the new challenges in Fortnite.

Season 4, week 6 quests

Accept a bounty from a bounty board within 30 seconds of landing (1)

Catch a gun while fishing (1)

Deal damage to opponents while at max health and shields (200)

Eliminate an opponent before the first storm phase begins (1)

Fall 7 stories or more in Chrome Blob form (1)

Land at The Tilted Towers, then finish rank 10 or better (2)

Phase through a chrome wall and deal damage to an opponent within 30 seconds (75)

Season 4, week 6 quest guide

Accept a bounty from a bounty board within 30 seconds of landing

This quest is relatively straightforward, so we recommend picking a spot that’s less busy, such as Rocky Reels. Land on the northern building where a bounty board spawns. As long as you interact with it and accept the bounty within 30 seconds, you’ll earn credit for this one.

Catch a gun while fishing

For this quest, we recommend landing by a large body of water, such as the lake to the north of Tilted Towers (you can stack the other Tilted Towers quest at the same time). Make your way to a dock, and you’ll come across a barrel full of fishing rods. From here, cast your line in the water, and eventually, you’ll catch a weapon. You have to cast your line at a cluster of fish to get a bite. Do make sure it’s clear while you’re fishing, as it’s likely other players will have landed at this location as well. If it’s too hot, we recommend the water to the north of Fort Jonesy or Synapse Station.

Deal damage to opponents while at max health and shields

You’ll likely complete this one by playing naturally, but if you want to prioritize getting it out of the way quickly, we recommend landing somewhere with guaranteed Slurp Barrels so you can get max shields immediately. These are spots like the gas station on the south side of Tilted Towers and on the northwest end of Shimmering Shrine. After you’ve stocked up on shields, you need to deal 200 damage, though it doesn’t all need to be within the same match.

Eliminate an opponent before the first storm phase begins

Once again, we recommend landing at Tilted Towers for this one, as it’s a high-traffic area. You’re bound to come across other players here, especially since many people will likely be attempting to complete the challenge as well. At the start of a match, you’re also more likely to come across a less experienced player or someone who doesn’t have a decent weapon. Make a beeline for as much gear as possible, and with a bit of luck, you’ll catch an unsuspecting enemy off guard to secure the elimination before the first storm phase.

Fall 7 stories or more in Chrome Blob form

All around the map are areas that contain Chrome. These are spots like Cloudy Condos, Shimmering Shrine, and Herald’s Sanctum, and you can tell based on how they appear on the map (they show up as gray and purple). Once you arrive, deal damage to Chrome structures or open Chrome chests to gain access to Chrome Splashes. Using these items will turn you into a Chrome Blob. Make your way to an area with tall buildings or utilize the tornado at Herald’s Sanctum to reach the highest point in this area. Use the Chrome Splash, and then jump off to complete this quest. You won’t take fall damage while in Blob form.

Land at The Tilted Towers, then finish rank 10 or better

This is a tough quest because of how busy Tilted Towers usually is, but if you land on the outskirts and get out quickly, you’ll have a better chance of survival. Then, play as passively as possible, making sure not to get into engagements. Depending on your playstyle, it might be easier to do this with a team, as they can watch your back and revive you if you go down.

Phase through a chrome wall and deal damage to an opponent within 30 seconds

This one is a lot easier than it sounds, thanks to being able to deal damage to NPCs. Land at Herald’s Sanctum, head to Herald herself on the north side, and grab a weapon along the way. You can phase through the Chrome walls without being in Blob form. Make sure you’re close enough to give yourself enough time to deal damage. After you’ve dealt 75 damage, you’ll earn credit for completing this quest.

