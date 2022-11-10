Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 8 quests and how to complete them

The newest Fortnite challenges — this time for Chapter 3, Season 4, week 8 — are live. This week’s list is a bit more straightforward, with challenges that you can complete relatively quickly. Still, it helps to know what to do ahead of time, as you’ll be able to get through the quests with ease.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the new challenges, with tips for completing them all in Fortnite.

Season 4, week 8 quests

Collect weapons from eliminated players (2)

Deal damage to opponents using shotguns from 15 meters away or less (100)

Hit an opponent with a FireFly jar (1)

Launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches (3)

Mark a weapon, a vehicle, and a fish in a single match (3)

Search produce boxes, ice machines, or coolers (5)

Throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires (3)

Season 4, week 8 quest guide

Collect weapons from eliminated players (2)

You’ll likely complete this quest naturally, but if you’re stuck, you might want to play with a team. This way, you’ll have more loot to pick up, especially if your teammates are playing aggressively. In other words, you don’t actually need to have downed the player to earn credit for this one — as long as you simply pick up two weapons, you’ll complete the quest.

Deal damage to opponents using shotguns from 15 meters away or less (100)

This is another quest you’ll probably complete naturally, especially since shotguns are not effective past 15 meters anyway. We recommend the Prime Shotgun, as it deals quite a bit of damage and is easy to use. To complete this quest, you’ll need to deal 100 damage within 15 meters, but it doesn’t need to be at once.

Hit an opponent with a FireFly jar (1)

FireFly jars are available as floor loot and from chests, especially in areas with a lot of trees. It’s best to keep your eyes peeled for FireFly jars as you play naturally and once you do, hold onto it until you find another player. You have to actually hit them with the FireFly jar for this one — splash damage from the fire won’t count. It’s best to sneak up on an unsuspecting enemy who’s in the middle of battling someone else so you can line up your throw.

Launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches (3)

While the act of using a Launch Pad is not difficult, this quest will take a bit of time since you have to play three separate matches to complete it. In terms of finding Launch Pads, you can actually acquire them from chests or as floor loot. But there’s also one on the north side of Loot Lake (marked on the map above). Either way, use one Launch Pad across three matches to finish this quest.

Mark a weapon, a vehicle, and a fish in a single match (3)

Marking your surroundings is one of the main aspects of a battle royale game. You can mark pretty much everything in the world, from weapons, buildings, and other items. For this quest, you need to mark a weapon, vehicle, and a fish in a single game. The trickiest one to find is a vehicle, so land by a body of water, grab a fishing rod, and cast your line in the water. Once you catch a fish and mark it, be on the lookout for a vehicle. There’s actually a truck spawn on the north side of Loot Lake, so you can easily grab a fish and vehicle quickly. After that, mark a weapon to complete the quest.

Search produce boxes, ice machines, or coolers (5)

For this one, we advise landing around gas stations, which always have ice machines (with fish in them, so keep this in mind for the previous quest!). Since you don’t need to search all five in one match, you can take your time with this one. Just make sure you don’t forget to open up the ice machines when you visit gas stations as you play. You can also find produce boxes on the north side of Loot Lake, once again, or inside houses, so there are plenty of ways to complete this one.

Throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires (3)

To complete this quest, it’s recommended to land at Chonker’s Speedway, on the north side, specifically. In this building, you’ll see Off-Road Tires everywhere so make sure you collect at least three. Throw them at vehicles around this area, but keep in mind, this only works if the car doesn’t already have Off-Road Tires applied. You can actually shoot the Off-Road Tires to pop them, allowing you to apply your own. Just make sure you do this three times to complete the quest.

