Fortnite has a lot of ways to score items, but if you want to find some of the best stuff available in each match, you might want to take your chances with one of the game’s Combat Caches, which must be claimed similarly to Capture Points. These tend to offer exceptional rewards when captured quickly, making them well worth fighting off any other players who may be trying to steal it from under you. Here’s where to find Combat Caches and how they work.

Where to find Combat Caches and how they work

Combat Caches can be found essentially anywhere on Fortnite’s battle royale map and can contain high-quality weapons, utility items, and useful healing items. When one first appears on the map, it will be Legendary (gold) rarity, during which time it will contain the best items possible. However, the longer it goes unclaimed, the more its rarity will decrease, eventually capping at Rare (blue). This means that getting to it quickly is important if your goal is maximizing your loot gains – though the higher the rarity, the higher the chances of others showing up to fight you for the goodies.

Combat Caches aren’t immediately accessible upon landing in Fortnite, meaning you’ll have to wait a while for them to land. You’ll be alerted with a marker on your map when a new one drops, but you’ll need to make the trek to wherever it is if you want to score the loot inside. When you reach the Combat Cache, simply interact with it and select to retrieve the data, then stand near it for a while as its capture meter fills up. This can take a bit, so be prepared to fend off attackers who may also be coming your way. When the capture meter is full, you’ll earn your rewards.

