 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite: Where to find Combat Caches and how they work

Billy Givens
By

Fortnite has a lot of ways to score items, but if you want to find some of the best stuff available in each match, you might want to take your chances with one of the game’s Combat Caches, which must be claimed similarly to Capture Points. These tend to offer exceptional rewards when captured quickly, making them well worth fighting off any other players who may be trying to steal it from under you. Here’s where to find Combat Caches and how they work.

Where to find Combat Caches and how they work

Combat Caches can be found essentially anywhere on Fortnite’s battle royale map and can contain high-quality weapons, utility items, and useful healing items. When one first appears on the map, it will be Legendary (gold) rarity, during which time it will contain the best items possible. However, the longer it goes unclaimed, the more its rarity will decrease, eventually capping at Rare (blue). This means that getting to it quickly is important if your goal is maximizing your loot gains – though the higher the rarity, the higher the chances of others showing up to fight you for the goodies.

Recommended Videos

Combat Caches aren’t immediately accessible upon landing in Fortnite, meaning you’ll have to wait a while for them to land. You’ll be alerted with a marker on your map when a new one drops, but you’ll need to make the trek to wherever it is if you want to score the loot inside. When you reach the Combat Cache, simply interact with it and select to retrieve the data, then stand near it for a while as its capture meter fills up. This can take a bit, so be prepared to fend off attackers who may also be coming your way. When the capture meter is full, you’ll earn your rewards.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to beat The Corrupter in Remnant 2
Remnant II Many Faces boss fight.

As you push through each of Remnant 2's biomes, you'll eventually come to a point where you'll have to face down one of its two possible final bosses. In the case of Yaesha, you're likely to run into The Corrupter, a hulking monstrosity that floats around the back of a battlefield and lets its guardian construct do most of the fighting for it. Whether you're tackling this tricky showdown alone or with some friends, it can be quite a doozy if you're not sure how to counter some of the mechanics coming your way. In this guide, we'll tell you how to strike down The Corrupter once and for all so you can head to your next destination.
How to beat The Corrupter
The Corrupter is located in The Great Bole in Yaesha, and you'll be facing the monster down in an arena that consists of three long stone walkways that are hovering in the sky. Falling from any of the walkways will result in instant death, so this fight is as much about careful footing as it is actually fighting.

The boss itself is floating around at the very far end of the arena, but it will spawn a guardian construct on one of the pathways that will follow you around. If you damage the guardian construct's head enough, it will eventually fall. This will cause The Corrupter to use some of its own health to heal the guardian construct. However, you can also just shoot at The Corrupter to deal direct damage to it. Depending on the method you use to kill The Corrupter, you can earn one of two rewards:

Read more
What to do with the Severed Hand in Remnant 2
A man trying to saw another man in half with a circular blade.

As you work your way through the multiple challenging and mysterious biomes in Remnant 2, you'll discover a wide variety of important items that will find their way into your inventory. Most of these are used to solve puzzles, open doors, or otherwise engage with the game world in some way. But if you've come across the Severed Hand and wondered why you haven't found a use for it yet, there's a good reason for that. We'll share what to do with the Severed Hand below.
What to do with the Severed Hand in Remnant 2
When you're trudging through The Great Sewer, you may come across the Severed Hand, which you can shoot down from a cage hanging high above you. But as you continue your journey through the dank underground section of Losomn, you'll find that this item seemingly has no use to you at all. This is because it's not actually a puzzle or key at all – it's just meant to be examined. By opening up your inventory and inspecting the Severed Hand, you'll be able to interact with the ring on its finger to receive one of two different rings. Which one you get is randomized on each playthrough, so you will obviously need to find the Severed Hand multiple times to get them both, which you can do by rerolling Losomn at the World Stone.

The two rings you can receive are:

Read more
This breezy 3D platformer wears its simplicity as a badge of honor
Koa runs on an island in Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara.

My adoration for exploring and collecting in games is well-known to anyone who has ever heard me wax poetic about Soulslikes. Surprisingly, though, it's rarely the punishing bosses or deep role-playing systems that suck me in the most -- it's the "Aha!" moments of finding a well-hidden item on a ledge most folks would never notice or stumbling upon an illusory wall that leads me somewhere wholly new. But this love of thoroughly examining levels and finding their secrets was first sparked in me with the significantly brighter and cheerier platformer genre almost three decades ago. There's really nothing that makes me happier than becoming entranced in a happy, colorful adventure that lets me sink back into that childlike wonder I experienced all those years ago.

That's why I'm always thrilled to find indie games like Chibig's Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara that genuinely capture the playfulness of the titles I grew up with. Similar to other lovely platformers like New Super Lucky's Tale or A Hat in Time, it may lack some of the AAA flourishes of the genre-defining Super Mario Odyssey, but it makes its case by flawlessly nailing the fundamentals: a memorable and lovable mascot, diverse level design, tight controls, and a cohesive artistic vision. That attention to such core principles keeps it from suffering the same fate as the dozens of low-budget releases each year that often suffocate beneath the weight of their own ambition.

Read more