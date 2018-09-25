It looks like ‘Fortnite’ wants to party with a new Season 6 DJ llama skin

Share

Epic Games is just days away from launching the sixth season of Fortnite content, which should introduce a wealth of new content and challenges for dedicated players to try out. In advance of the launch, the studio has teased what appears to be an image of a DJ Llama, and we are here for it.

The image was shared on the official Fortnite Twitter account on September 24. The character in the teaser image appears to be a llama wearing a futuristic mask, complete with nose holes, a large visor, and large compartments for its ears. Since we don’t know of any humans with anatomy that matches this description, we can only assume you’ll be able to play as a DJ llama when Season 6 begins.

Another teaser image shared the following day shows off a female outlaw character. She’s wearing a cowboy hat with a ram skull emblem on the front, and she has a bandanna covering most of her face. She appears to also have some punk rock elements in her design, with spiked studs running along the collar of her jacket.

If you can’t wait to get the new skins when Season 6 rolls around, a few new terrifying skins should get you in the Halloween spirit right now. The “Nite Nite” and “Peekaboo” outfits turn you into a terrifying clown, which should help to throw your opponent off their rhythm, and the “Cloaked Star” outfit looks like what you would get if Reaper from Overwatch and Batman’s Scarecrow had a baby together.

One of the biggest Fortnite stories to come out recently had nothing to do with the game itself, but rather one of its players. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the most popular streamer on Twitch and an avid Fortnite player, appeared on the cover of the latest issue of ESPN The Magazine. It was the first time a professional gamer has appeared on the cover of the magazine, and it represents a shift for ESPN as a brand. The ESPN television networks have recently begun giving more exposure to esports, particularly Blizzard’s Overwatch. The second season of The Overwatch League will be shown on ESPN2, ABC, and Disney XD in 2019.

Fortnite‘s sixth season kicks off on September 27.