Fortnite: How to collect Dragon Balls on Adventure Island

As part of the new Dragon Ball Super Fortnite quests, players need to head to Adventure Island to collect — you guessed it — seven Dragon Balls. Doing so is a little tricky, but this guide has all the info you’ll need to find all seven Dragon Balls so you can make your wish to Shenron.

Recommended reading

How to access Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Unlike most quests that tie to the game’s Battle Royale mode, the new Dragon Ball Super challenges require you to visit Dragon Ball Adventure Island, which is a custom stage for you to explore. That means you can’t just jump into a standard Battle Royale match to complete the quests. Instead, you need to drop into Dragon Ball Adventure Island by utilizing the code 5642-8525-5429 in the Island Code menu.

To do so, enter the Discover list by pressing Square from the main menu (X on Xbox and Y on Nintendo Switch). Then, you can tab over to Island Code and enter the aforementioned code. You can also make things easier by simply navigating to Epic’s Picks, where you’ll see Dragon Ball Adventure Island. Either way, find this specific playlist and dive in.

How to find Dragon Balls

Once you’re in, you’ll want to make your way to Goku up ahead, who’s standing in front of a sign with seven quests — each one corresponding to a Dragon Ball. Here, you’ll see all the quests you’ll need to complete for this particular event.

First Dragon Ball

The first Dragon Ball is easy — it’s just in front of the aforementioned Quest Board next to Goku.

Second Dragon Ball

For the second Dragon Ball, you’ll simply need to utilize the Radar in the center of the Resort Area. Once you do, you’ll need to head to the beach area where you’ll find the next Dragon Ball. Don’t worry, it’s marked on the map.

Third Dragon Ball

The first two were easy, but now things begin to ramp up. For this, you need to head to the large Capsule Corp. spaceship to the right of the quest board, and take it to Goku’s House. Once here, you’ll need to craft three different types of fish: Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and Vendetta Fish. The ingredients for each are as follows:

Shield Fish: Mushroom + Flopper

Mushroom + Flopper Vendetta Fish: Spicy Fish + Shield Fish

Spicy Fish + Shield Fish Spicy Fish: Flopper + Pepper

Mushrooms are found close to the water by the little hut. You’ll also find a fishing rod here, which you’ll use to catch Floppers, but keep in mind, the fishing is a little wonky. Sometimes, you’ll have to cast your line a few times before you get a bite. The Peppers are found behind Goku’s house.

Then, head to the right of Goku and you’ll see three crafting stations for the aforementioned fish. Once you’ve crafted them all, make your way to the pedestal close to Goku and you’ll get the fourth Dragon Ball.

Fourth Dragon Ball

This one is a little more straightforward than the previous, but it does require a bit more precision. Take the Capsule Corp. spaceship to the Room of Spirit and Time Trial, where you’ll be thrown into a large platforming obstacle course. Although it’s called a Time Trial, it doesn’t actually seem like you need to complete it within a certain amount of time. The platforming itself during this section is finicky, but thankfully, you’re given checkpoints every so often, making it a little easier. Reach the end to obtain the fourth Dragon Ball.

Fifth Dragon Ball

For this quest, you need to head to Kami’s Palace to complete the Nimbus Cloud time trial. Just like the last trial, you don’t have to complete this within a certain amount of time. Simply use your Nimbus Cloud to pass through all 14 checkpoints and the Dragon Ball will appear on a pedestal nearby.

Sixth Dragon Ball

Next up, jump into the spaceship and head to Beerus Planet. Follow the path to the left and grab the Kamehameha. You need to destroy five of the rocks ahead to complete this challenge, which is a little buggy. Some rocks don’t seem to count, but after destroying a nearby tree with an “X” on it, we earned credit for more than one rock. Keep in mind, the rocks actually respawn after a little while, making this quest much easier. The Dragon Ball will then spawn near Beerus by a table with food on it.

Seventh Dragon Ball

The last Dragon Ball is sort of a cop-out, as it only requires you to find the previous six. After you do, head to the quest board and you’ll see the seventh and final Dragon Ball on a pedestal next to Goku. You can now make your wish to Shenron!

Travel to Shenron after grabbing the last Dragon Ball and you’ll be given the option between Yellow and Blue. The reward is either a blue or yellow aura around your character, so choose wisely.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations