There are still a few more weeks until the start of Fortnite season 2 on February 20 and Epic Games is continuing to provide new overtime challenges allowing players to earn new skin styles and other rewards.

Fortnite Cameo vs. Chic challenges

This week brings the Cameo versus Chic challenges, which offers a new skin style for Chic. A list of tasks to check off before claiming the prize follows below:

Catch an item with a fishing rod at three different locations with a no fishing sign.

Consume an apple, a mushroom, and a slurproom.

Search five rare chests or supply llamas.

Get an elimination at five different named locations.

Catch a fish at Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond.

Visit a lonely recliner, a radio station, and an outdoor movie theater.

Get an elimination with an assault rifle, a shotgun, and a sniper rifle.

Destroy a telescope, a television, and a telephone pole.

Search for the hidden gnome found in between a race track, a cabbage patch, and a farm sign.

Dance at the top of Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay.

As with the last batch, there are 10 varied challenges to complete this week for rewards. One of the biggest ones involves visiting the Fortnite lonely recliner, radio station, and the outdoor movie theater. In this guide, we’ll break down how to find all three.

Fortnite lonely recliner challenge tips

Before jumping into the locations of the three spots players need to visit, there are some key details to know. For starters, you don’t have to reach all three sites in the same match. It’s possible to divide the tasks and visit one location per game.

It’s recommended to use Team Rumble game mode, which gives more time to search for locations until the storm closes in, fewer enemies, and the ability to respawn.

Lastly, to complete the challenge as quickly as possible, the party-assist feature found in the challenges tab lets teammates help out.

Fortnite challenge locations

It’s important to note that only visiting these spots is required. Players won’t have to dance at them like in the previous rainbow rentals challenge. All three places are marked on the map above with detailed descriptions of where to find them below.

Fortnite lonely recliner location

The lonely recliner is found on the eastern side of the chapter 2 map, directly west of the named location Dirty Docks, north of Retail Row, and slightly southeast of Frenzy Farm. It is a landmark location on the island, so you should see a notification when you approach it for completing part one of this challenge.

Radio station location

The radio station is another landmark that can be found directly east of Craggy Cliffs and slightly northwest of Steamy Stacks. Like with the lonely recliner, all you need to do is head to this landmark location and get close enough for the game to notify you of completing this objective.

Outdoor movie theater location

The third and final location is the most famous of them all: The outdoor movie theater. This theater is none other than Risky Reels, previously reduced to a landmark on this island. It is found just outside of Frenzy Farm northwest of the island in the middle of the map. Visit here and you will complete this challenge.

Cameo vs. Chic challenges rewards

For every challenge completed, players get 52,000 experience, which is excellent for finishing off the battle pass.

The unique reward comes from completing 9 of the 10 challenges this week, which will grant you the gold style for the Chic skin.

