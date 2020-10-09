  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 4 week 7 challenge guide: Finding Tony Stark’s hidden laboratory

By

Yet another one of Fortnite’s season 4 week 7 challenges requires you to find a secret location — specifically Tony Stark’s hidden lake house laboratory. As with most challenges like these, their locations aren’t marked on your map, so it can be tricky to locate them without some help. Not to worry, though, as we’ve got the exact location of Tony Stark’s hidden lab, and we’ll show you how to find it in less than a minute.

Here’s where to find Tony Stark’s hidden lake house laboratory in Fortnite.

Where to find Tony Stark’s hidden lake house laboratory

Tony Stark’s hidden lake house laboratory is located in the Stark Industries section of the map, but thankfully, it’s not close to the main building where Iron Man is located. Instead, the lake house is found on the eastern side of this area right next to — you guessed it — a lake. Use the image above for reference. You can make a dash for this lake house as soon as the match starts — and even if other players are heading there, too, you can still easily gain credit for completing the challenge, since all you have to do is step foot in the lab. Even if you die right away, as long as you step inside the map, it’ll count.

Once you arrive, head inside the lake house and break the floor beneath you to reveal Tony Stark’s secret lab. From here, simply drop down and as soon as you land, and you’ll finish the challenge. Here’s a video of us getting to the lab to complete the challenge.

You’ll notice that you don’t need to do anything else to prepare for this challenge, aside from simply entering the lab. One thing you can do as well is to wait for someone else to discover it and head there later on in the match. This way, you won’t have to worry about getting taken out right away, as this area is busier than normal due to the challenge. You’ll be rewarded with some decent loot in the chests throughout this area, as well as 25,000 XP for your troubles, so there isn’t much reason to skip this challenge since it can be completed so quickly.

If you’re having trouble making it inside the lab before being taken out, have your entire squad escort you to the location and maybe wait a few days before trying again. You can also attempt this challenge in Team Rumble, which might work better for you, as you’ll be able to respawn if you die.

